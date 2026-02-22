Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $40M Demand Could Prove Worrisome for Cowboys as Insider Gives Reality Check

Essentials Inside The Story Jaxon Smith-Njigba demands record-breaking $40 million annual salary following Super Bowl win.

Elite 1,793-yard season fuels Smith-Njigba’s push for league-high wide receiver contract.

George Pickens’ free agency value surges as Dallas faces looming franchise tag battle.

Lifting a Super Bowl trophy often sends a player’s stock soaring, positioning them for bigger contracts and lucrative opportunities. After adding the Lombardi Trophy to his resume, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is still on his rookie contract, is looking for a bigger paycheck.

“He wants over $40M annually,” wrote the Cowboys writer Clarence Hill. “And yall think Pickens should be okay with 28-30m? Buckle up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Jonah Javad, Jaxon stated that he is aiming to secure the most expensive contract for a wide receiver in the league’s history. It means he expects a deal of over $40.25 million a year from his new contract. Currently, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is the highest-paid wide receiver with a $161 million four-year contract. Hence, his annual pay is $40.25 million.

Picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Jaxon signed a four-year rookie contract that would run through the 2026 season. His current contract is worth around $14.4 million, which means his yearly compensation totals $3.6 million. Should he become the highest-earning wide receiver in the league, his contract value would rise by about thirteen times compared to his current.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the 24-year-old’s level of performance this season, his expectations are hardly unreasonable. The WR ranked first in the league in receiving yards (1793), while he stood fourth in total receptions (119). Additionally, Jaxon scored 10 touchdowns, putting him jointly in sixth position. Besides the Super Bowl win, he won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and was selected for the Pro Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Seahawks’ player’s expected market reset could directly complicate the Dallas Cowboys’ ongoing negotiations with George Pickens, who was one of the top performers of their offense in the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Cowboys face tough decisions as George Pickens is about to hit free agency

George Pickens, a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2022, was initially selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his career struggled to flourish due to unwanted on- and off-field controversies. But he excelled and showed his true potential last season after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. After finishing four seasons of his rookie contract, he is set to hit free agency in March, but the franchise is not likely to part ways with him.

According to the Dallas Cowboys‘ official website, the five-time Super Bowl champions will initiate contract negotiations with this agent, David Mulugheta. If a deal can’t be finalized, he might get a franchise tag of approximately $28 million, preventing other NFL teams from conducting contract talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the recent comment from Jaxon, Pickens might not settle for $28 million because of his brilliance on the gridiron last season. With 1429 receiving yards, he sat third in the league, not too far from the Seahawks star. He was in the top eight in receptions and touchdowns among the wide receivers in the NFL.

Furthermore, he was selected for his first Pro Bowl in 2025. Even without claiming the title of the highest-paid WR, it would come as no surprise to see him ranked very close to the top earners.