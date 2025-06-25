Jayden Daniels at Risk of Losing Terry McLaurin Over Commanders WR’s 8-Figure Contract Demand: Per Insider

Last season, a duo ended up being one of the most talked-about combinations in the NFL world. That duo came to fruition when the veteran Washington Commanders‘ wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, was paired with the rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who in his explosive first season threw for 3,568 yards with 25 TDs, rushed nearly 900 yards, and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Throughout the season, McLaurin’s veteran presence was a key asset for Daniels’ consistency as the receiver helped stabilize Washington’s passing game, which saw the team post its best record and first NFC Championship appearance since 1991.

Emphasizing the trust and bond they share, not just as quarterback and receiver, but as teammates committed to improvement, Daniels once talked about his relationship with McLaurin, “Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football. Obviously, he has to handle what he has to handle but that doesn’t change anything, the fact that he is part of our brotherhood. We know Terry is working and everything. We have to get better, and he knows he has to get better each and every day.” A true friendship, right? However, that dynamic duo amid the current NFL trade developments has found itself on the brink of breaking.

McLaurin is entering the final season of his deal signed in 2022, boasting a $15.5M base salary. He is due to carry $25.5M cap hit. But guess what? The star wide receiver has reportedly demanded a huge sum for a contract extension with the Washington team. Reports confirm that the negotiations are stalled. With McLaurin skipping the OTAs and mandatory minicamp (risks incurring fines nearing $105K), tensions are only rising. But amid the drama around this move, Fox Sports’ David Helman floated a daring scenario involving McLaurin. As per reports, the player is looking for a new home in the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that is waiting for a wide receiver.

via Imago Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in the fourth quarter, during the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

Helman wrote, “But if I’m dreaming up a perfect landing spot for McLaurin, Vegas really sounds fun. Talk about a big swing for a team that hasn’t had a lot to get excited about. The Raiders are already in decent shape for Geno Smith’s first season. Brock Bowers is a star, and Ashton Jeanty should be one soon. Jakobi Meyers is a solid receiver, but Vegas still needs to upgrade its receiver room. Rather than take your chances in the draft, why not ship a pick or two to Washington and lock in McLaurin for the rest of his prime? Make fun of me if you want, but a Raiders skill group of McLaurin, Bowers, Jeanty and Meyers might be the best in the AFC West.”

Helman balanced his speculation with a strong vote of confidence. He stated that the Commanders will find a way to keep McLaurin at the capital. He added, “To be clear: I’m incredibly confident Terry McLaurin will remain a Commander.” Why? Well, McLaurin’s stuck by Washington through all the rough patches. Even without a big-name quarterback, he’s consistently delivered on the field. And yeah, he once held out back in 2022 to lock in that extension. But now that the team’s finally got a shot to compete, it’s hard to imagine them letting a guy like him walk away. But will the Commanders match his hefty contract extension demand?

Terry McLaurin’s staggering $30M contract extension demand

One Sports Illustrated’s veteran NFL insider revealed what Terry McLaurin should do at this point. His answer is pretty simple. He should not even look for a penny less than a $30M for his contract extension. Are his words justified? In the 2024 season, McLaurin recorded 13 TDs, the second highest in the league. Furthermore, McLaurin boasts five consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons.

Albert Breer said, “If you’re Terry McLaurin, you look at it and you’re saying don’t even come to me with anything that doesn’t start with a three [30] per year. I think it’s fair for him to ask for something in that range just based on where the market has gone. I think they will eventually get something done.” Breer proclaims that McLaurin is targeting a $30 million-per-year deal, placing him alongside the NFL’s elite receivers. That’s the new bar for a player of his caliber.

Furthermore, even the age factor for McLaurin isn’t that concerning. Though turning 30 in September 2025, Breer and others argue that McLaurin’s consistency and leadership outweigh potential age-related decline. At $30M, McLaurin would sit near receivers like Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, and if not all, then maybe some things are clear, for one, this isn’t just a handshake extension situation, it’s a high-stakes negotiation. If Washington balks, they risk losing a foundational player. That will impact Jayden Daniels, fan sentiment, and the offensive identity built around McLaurin’s reliability!