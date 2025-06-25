Jayden Daniels’ Big Change for NFL 2025 Revealed After Commanders RB Predicts ‘More Growth’

A franchise once left for dead is rising from the ashes. Just over a year ago, in 2023, the Washington Commanders were a wreck—4-13, their offensive line in shambles, hope crumbling like their pocket protection. Then came the savior. A 24-year-old phenom, Jayden Daniels, stepped into the chaos and rewrote the team’s legacy. Under Dan Quinn’s command, the revamped roster surged to a 12-5 record, their best since 1991, and stormed into the NFC Championship. Subsequently, the crumbling wall is now a fortress. The rookie quarterback is on a mission to make his mark prominent.

Jayden Daniels impressed everyone during his rookie year with the Commanders in 2024. Just in his first year, he, indeed, added weight to his resume by winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The reason? He passed for 3,568 yards and rushed for 891, setting rookie records in both categories. Daniels led several double-digit comeback wins and clutch game-winning drives. Undoubtedly, he proved early on that he was built for big moments. Commander WR Terry McLaurin’s praise for Jayden Daniels is spreading across the locker room: “We are going to be looking like a powerhouse out there.”

Even veteran running back Austin Ekeler was caught off guard by Daniels’ level of play. “He definitely exceeded expectations,” Ekeler said during a Sirius XM NFL Radio interview. “Not that I have low expectations for him, but you really don’t know.” Ekeler’s reaction shows how Daniels surprised even seasoned teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former, now in his ninth NFL season, knows what it takes to succeed in the league. He pointed out how hard it is for rookie quarterbacks to adjust. “There’s a lot that they have to acclimate to,” he said. Learning a new playbook, adjusting to a new team, and facing pressure as the No. 2 overall pick isn’t easy. But Daniels handled it all like a pro.

AD

The Commanders didn’t draft Daniels on a whim. They chose him because of what he had already proven. At LSU, Daniels had a standout college career. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and set school records for passing yards and touchdowns in a season. He is the only FBS player ever to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000.

Ekeler believes that Daniels’ best is yet to come. “I think there’s even going to be more growth this year,” he said. With many key players returning, the Commanders are in a strong spot. And with Daniels still developing, the team is expecting more explosive play from its young quarterback in his second year.

Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel’s sparkling chemistry

Jayden Daniels is already fired up about teaming up with Deebo Samuel in Washington. The rookie quarterback believes Samuel can bring instant impact to the Commanders’ offense. Daniels has a clear vision of hitting Samuel on a screen pass and watching him break it for a big play. “I’m excited to throw him a screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn’t have to do any of the work,” Daniels said.

The Commanders traded for Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to boost their receiving group. He now joins a wideout room that includes Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Michael Gallup. A mix of veteran and young players builds an offense designed to stretch defenses and create chunk plays. And they expect Samuel to play a big role in that.

via Imago Credits: Instagram

The 49ers moved on from Samuel after a rocky 2024 season filled with injuries. Although Samuel put up 1,405 yards in 2021, he couldn’t top 900 yards in the three years that followed. After battling through multiple injuries, Deebo Samuel’s production took a hit. Once the season ended, it was clear San Francisco planned to shake things up—and that included moving on from Samuel. The 49ers took a hefty $34.1 million dead cap hit just to make the trade happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now with the Commanders, Samuel is feeling refreshed and optimistic about this next chapter. He’s especially excited to be closer to home and to play alongside Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin.

“It’s kind of close to home, a really good team, a really good quarterback. Terry’s been playing at the top of his game for the past six years,” Samuel said. “We’re going on seven now, so they kind of call us old—but I don’t see it that way. These young legs are still moving. This body’s still working just fine. I’m ready to get to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Samuel says he’s healthy and fired up. “They’re getting a motivated Deebo,” he said. “I’m ready to get back around the guys, meet the players, and take it from there.” So are the Commanders.

This season, we can expect Samuel’s chemistry with Daniels. The Commanders kick off their season on September 7 against the New York Giants.