Jayden Daniels Finds Unexpected Support After Cam Newton Gives Up on Commanders QB

“I always bet on myself. That’s the only thing I know how to do.” Those were the words that defined Jayden Daniels’ mindset long before he became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But betting on yourself doesn’t mean the world bets with you. As the Washington Commanders‘ second-year quarterback takes the next step into the high-stakes spotlight of an NFL rebuild, he’s already weathering criticism—even from those who once wore the same jersey. But at the same time, Daniels is also getting support from some of the most unexpected people no one saw coming.

What made the support even more surprising was who it came from—former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant. Not only is he a legend from one of Washington’s fiercest rivals in the NFL’s most bitter feud, but he also once shared the locker room with Cam Newton, who had just expressed concern about Jayden Daniels’ future. While Newton was raising red flags, Bryant raised his voice in full support of the Commanders’ rookie quarterback.

“Jayden Daniels is here to stay,” he wrote on X. “Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he’s a one-hit wonder. Out of all athletic dual-threat QBs who have played the game, Jayden Daniels reads the defense the best… He doesn’t rely on his athletic ability, and that’s what makes him dangerous.”

For a former Cowboy to go out of his way to praise a Commanders quarterback is no small thing. The animosity between Dallas and Washington isn’t just about geography—it’s a legacy of hard-fought battles and playoff heartbreaks. In the last five years alone, the two teams have faced each other ten times, with Dallas winning seven of those, often in dominant fashion. So when someone like Dez Bryant, known for his competitive fire and pride in the star, speaks up to praise a young QB from the other side, it carries serious weight.

And Daniels has earned every bit of the praise. In his rookie season, he threw for 3,922 yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and just 9 interceptions, while also rushing for 821 yards and 6 touchdowns, making him one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. He posted a 97.5 passer rating, led all rookies in total yards, and consistently ranked near the top in third-down efficiency. His performance didn’t go unnoticed—Daniels was named the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, cementing his place as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the game.

Yet despite those accomplishments, Daniels still finds himself unfairly lumped into comparisons with other dual-threat quarterbacks, as if his success must follow the same trajectory—or limitations. The moment a young quarterback runs as well as he throws, the conversation shifts from potential to prediction—from praise to doubt. And that’s where a familiar voice entered the mix with a warning wrapped in comparison.

Cam Newton draws RG3 parallel for Jayden Daniels

Cam Newton has been at the center of the NFL spotlight and knows how quickly it can flip. That’s what makes his recent commentary so compelling—and concerning. On the show Funky Friday with Wale, the former MVP made a surprising and sharp comparison—one that raised eyebrows across the league. “There was nobody who had the game in a chokehold like Robert Griffin III his rookie season,” Newton said. “His rookie season really made people—it was almost like… Jayden Daniels.” To Newton, the parallels were too obvious to ignore: the dual-threat explosiveness, the instant fanfare, and the overwhelming expectations.

Newton continued, pressing the question that’s clearly been on his mind. “I see that same thing happening for Jayden… do you fear that?” It wasn’t a shot—it was a warning. He sees Daniels ascending the same way RG3 once did: fast and electrifying. And with that rise comes the familiar risk—what if the ascent ends the same way? Griffin’s rookie brilliance—3,200 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 815 rushing yards, and a 102.4 passer rating—was followed by a sharp decline the very next year: fewer touchdowns, more interceptions, no rushing scores, and his rating dropping to 82.2. Internal tension, injuries, and mismanagement derailed everything. Newton wasn’t predicting doom for Daniels, but he was asking, is Washington ready this time?

Even Wale, a die-hard Commanders fan, admitted the emotional hesitation that lingers after years of false starts. “I mean, I think you always fear… like we got PTSD of not winning for so long,” he said honestly. “It’s the kid from LSU, so we like damn like okay, when is the honeymoon over?” Still, his faith hadn’t disappeared entirely. “But I got to believe in the new organization, new GM… like we going in the right direction.” Between Newton’s caution and Wale’s cautious hope, the Daniels conversation has shifted from hype to something deeper—anxiety, belief, and the desperate hope that this time, Washington gets it right.

