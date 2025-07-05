Jayden Daniels’ Future Depends On $15M Star, Says Commanders Legend

The 2024 season of the Washington Commanders was an unexpected success for the team as Jayden Daniels, their rookie quarterback, turned from a prospect to a competitive locker-room leader. Throughout the season, in a franchise craving breakout stars and long-term stability, Daniels shone the brightest, establishing himself as one of the most anticipated players to look out for this season.

In a recent analysis of second-year QBs, PFF’s John Kosko gave the rookie QB the ceiling of Lamar Jackson, saying, “Daniels engineered arguably the best rookie season of all time. His 91.3 PFF overall grade ranks second among all rookie passers in the PFF era (since 2006), and he led his team to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance. Daniels’ ability to consistently generate positive plays is an aspect of Lamar Jackson’s game that makes him incredibly difficult to defend. Factor in the elite athleticism that both bring to the table, and the idea of Daniels as a future MVP is not out of the question.” But the NFL adjusts quickly, and young quarterbacks often find the league less forgiving after their initial splash, and that may be the case for Daniels as well.

Despite his quarterback excellence, Daniels also took 42 sacks, an indication that his legs were doing too much of the heavy lifting. Concerns heading into this season are heavy to begin with. Daniels could see a performance dip if he is forced to do too many run-ins. So what can HC Dan Quinn and the team do? Coming out of Oregon, standing at 6’5″ and 310 lbs, the Commanders drafted Josh Conerly Jr as their 36th overall pick for 4 years under a $15.68M contract. Who, according to Washington legend Brian Mitchell, could help the team solidify the left edge and offer Daniels the kind of blindside protection that defines successful franchises.

The former running back and return specialist sat down with JP Finlay on ‘106.7 The Fan’, where, in a bold declaration, Mitchell singled out rookie left tackle Josh Conerly Jr., calling attention to his potential to replicate the kind of first-year impact Jayden Daniels had on the team in 2024.

Brian Mitchell said, “They’re not. But, you know, I think Connelly and I mean, it’s kind of hard to really see what the offensive lineman does for you. But I think when you see Jaylen Daniels more upright, not having to run as much, you may see how the offense is schemed up, how effective Connelly is.” His belief in Conerly isn’t just based on size or draft status; it’s rooted in the subtle but powerful influence a great left tackle has on a young quarterback’s success. During his final college season, he allowed just 1 sack and 4 QB pressures in over 400 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF College.

But even as Brian Mitchell shines a spotlight on Josh Conerly Jr.’s potential to uplift the offense, outside the building, a different narrative is quietly gaining traction, one centered not on Washington’s rookie lineman but on whether Jayden Daniels can avoid a sophomore slump.

Can Jayden Daniels avoid the infamous sophomore slump?

The 2024 season was a dream come true for Daniels. He finished the season with 3,215 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, adding over 600 rushing yards. But a darker cloud looms over him; heading into the second season, many fear for him a slump, similar to what happened to C.J. Stroud. Stroud, after an explosive rookie campaign, where he recorded 4,108 passing yards, followed it with a more modest sophomore season, 3,727 yards, 20 TDs, and 12 INTs. Many fear that the fate will be the same for Daniels, and that is when Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen share their honest opinions on the concern.

Mays asked Klassen, “So as you project him moving forward, what do you expect from Jayden Daniels in year 2?” And Klassen, understanding the ever-changing complexities of the sport, replied, “I think from a pure production standpoint, it might not be as insane. Because again, I do think they got, even though he’s a very good deep passer. I think they got a little bit fortunate with how well some of that stuff went. And then obviously in terms of winning some of those games, I think they really got fortunate with how some of that stuff went. I still, when I watch him, though, I just feel like there’s too many high-floor things for him to fall that much further.”

Even with a shade of concern, Klassen’s words display a sense of responsibility in Daniels. The Commanders’ star quarterback’s base level of ability and surrounding talent give him a ‘high floor’, ensuring a total collapse seems unlikely. So if Brian Mitchell’s confidence in Josh Conerly Jr. proves accurate, Washington may have landed another rookie gem, one capable of anchoring the offensive line and keeping Jayden Daniels upright and productive. This ensures that even if a sophomore dip becomes inevitable, Conerly stepping in as a possible game-changing protector will not only help the 24-year-old Daniels avoid it but thrive through it.