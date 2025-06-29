Jayden Daniels Is Already Getting MVP Shouts as Commanders QB Tries to Break Sophomore Slump Curse

When the Washington Commanders used the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Jayden Daniels, even they couldn’t have expected what a memorable season the rookie quarterback was going to have. During last year’s offseason, PFF’s Nick Akridge truly recognized Daniels’ ability as he said, “Daniels fits the mold of a modern-day quarterback who can take any run to the house while also delivering accurate passes all over the field.” So, how did Daniels do in the last season?

To put it simply, by the end of the season, there were no doubts about the potential and the ability of Jayden Daniels. He earned a 91.3 overall PFF grade, second only to Russell Wilson’s 2012 rookie mark. He led all quarterbacks in PFF wins above replacement at 2.64, outpacing established stars like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, and younger ones like C.J. Stroud. His historic rushing (891 yards) surpassed RGIII‘s rookie record. Furthermore, he also shone as a leader, taking the Commanders to their first NFC Championship appearance since 1991, and earned both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors.

So it’s safe to say that for the rookie quarterbacks looking to steal the show in their first season, Daniels has established a rather difficult standard to cross; he has rewritten the concept of expectations. Heading into this season, PFF’s John Kosko, in recent analysis of second-year QBs, didn’t hesitate to draw parallels between Daniels to one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in recent memory, as he gave the rookie QB the ceiling of Lamar Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kosko said, “Daniels engineered arguably the best rookie season of all time. His 91.3 PFF overall grade ranks second among all rookie passers in the PFF era (since 2006), and he led his team to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance. Daniels’ ability to consistently generate positive plays is an aspect of Lamar Jackson’s game that makes him incredibly difficult to defend. Factor in the elite athleticism that both bring to the table, and the idea of Daniels as a future MVP is not out of the question.”

AD

That’s a bold comparison between Daniels and Jackson, not only highlighting their similar traits but holding the Commanders’ prospect up as a potential MVP when he’s still in Year Two. And even his “floor” expectation is lofty. Kosko projected Daniels’ low-end performance to resemble Kyler Murray, noting that the Californian’s playmaking and elusive running ability make him, and his offense, consistently dangerous: “With how great his rookie season was, it’s hard to envision Daniels not being a long-term, high-end starter. Murray’s low end is due to injuries; when healthy, he has been a game-changing player. Expect defensive coordinators to adjust to a few things Daniels does well, but his ability to extend plays with his legs will be a problem for defenses for the foreseeable future.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys vs Commanders NOV 24 November 24th 2024: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 runs the ball during the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. Reggie Hildred/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Reggie Hildred/Cal Media/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

So with the MVP whispers growing louder, one question looms larger than ever: can Jayden Daniels avoid the notorious sophomore slump curse, the same one that derailed C.J. Stroud’s follow-up season? Stroud dominated in his rookie year, earning quite a name for himself, but when the Houston Texans quarterback returned last year in his sophomore season, he faced a significant statistical dip. Will Daniels suffer a similar fate?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jayden Daniels faces the sophomore slump curse

C.J. Stroud was shining in his rookie year, recording a staggering 4,108 passing yards, only to see those numbers dip to 3,727 yards, 20 TDs, and 12 INTs in Year 2, a textbook sophomore stutter. During The Athletic Football Show, Derrik Klassen shared his thoughts on the curse as Robert Mays posed the question regarding a similar fate for Daniels.

Klassen said, “I think from a pure production standpoint, it might not be as insane. Because again, I do think they got, even though he’s a very good deep passer. I think they got a little bit fortunate with how well some of that stuff went. And then obviously in terms of winning some of those games, I think they really got fortunate with how some of that stuff went. I still, when I watch him, though, I just feel like there’s too many high-floor things for him to fall that much further.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Klassen’s tempered optimism suggests Daniels may see a statistical dip, but few fear a collapse. But Daniels’ teammates aren’t bracing for decline. Their star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, for example, shows strong support for Daniels: “We are going to be looking like a powerhouse out there.” Their veteran RB Austin Ekeler also praised Daniels’ adaptability and growth mindset, saying, “He definitely exceeded expectations… I think there’s even going to be more growth this year.”

Such hopeful perspectives underscore a much broader belief: Daniels isn’t just aware of the slump risk; he and his team are actively positioned to avoid it. So, as Jayden Daniels approaches Year Two, the buzz isn’t just about his MVP upside; it’s about confronting the age-old NFL challenge of the sophomore curse. And with teammates like McLaurin and Ekeler voicing confidence, and the organization adding top-tier talent around him, everything points to Daniels not just sidestepping the sophomore slide, but solidifying his standing among the NFL’s elite.