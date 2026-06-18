Jayden Daniels Reveals ‘Little Trip’, Possibly to California, Amid Brandon Aiyuk-Commanders Rumors

After a strong rookie season with over 3,500 passing yards, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ second year in the league was marked by injuries. A QB’s absence often negatively impacts the chemistry with their receivers, and that was evident in the 2025 season. However, Daniels has a plan to get the synergy back on offense – a short trip with his teammates.

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“Yeah, we’ll get together. We’ll get together at some point,” said Daniels to reporters on Wednesday. “We’ll get a little trip going on. You guys probably see on social media or something.”

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For the 25-year-old QB, last season turned out to be a nightmare. He suffered a series of injuries, ultimately sidelining him for the latter half of the season. Starting with a Week 2 knee sprain, then a Week 7 hamstring strain, and ultimately falling to a dislocated left elbow in Week 9, during a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels attempted to play through the discomfort and returned in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he landed hard on the same elbow following an interception and exited the game early. Following that, the team’s medical staff did not clear the 25-year-old QB to play anymore last season. But having rested and worked throughout the offseason, he wants to be sure that the offense is in sync before they get into the regular season.

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 07: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 makes a pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders on December 7, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Commanders at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251207051Even star WR Terry McLaurin missed seven games due to injuries last season, which is why the QB would want to go on a trip with his teammates to unwind and build chemistry, which goes a long way during the season.

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Considering Daniels is from California, it sounds like a likely destination, especially due to the weather there. Even before the Washington Commanders officially opened their team activities, Daniels held private throwing and practice sessions at UCLA. Daniels hosted several of his Commanders pass-catchers, including Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown, to build chemistry and study the team’s new offensive playbook under coordinator David Blough.

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The Commanders’ three-day mandatory minicamp is underway. Following its conclusion, Daniels may head right back to California for another round of private passing trips with his wideouts. But along with that, there also stands a possibility of San Francisco 49ers’ WR Brandon Aiyuk joining them on their trip.

Aiyuk is a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area. And he has been quite vocal about his stance to leave his current residential area and move to a different city. Aiyuk has been at odds with the 49ers since last year over voiding his guaranteed money. It has now reached a stage where the 28-year-old WR has publicly expressed his wish to join another franchise. And that team is none other than the Commanders.

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Recently, Aiyuk posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a Commanders helmet and holding a Washington football. So, his intention has been quite clear. But what are the factors driving this notion in Aiyuk’s head? The number one reason is his brotherly bond with Jayden Daniels.

The two have been best friends since their breakout 2019 season together at Arizona State. Other than that, Washington severely lacks consistent boundary weapons opposite McLaurin. Aiyuk knows he could step in as a primary target in coordinator David Blough’s new offense.

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So, considering these factors, Aiyuk may join Daniels in his potential trip to California following the mandatory minicamp. However, nothing has been made official regarding the buzz about Aiyuk joining the Commanders yet. But there’s time until August 30, before the final roster cutdown deadline for the 2026 NFL season, for the Commanders to make a move for Aiyuk, who has a great relationship with their star QB.