Jayden Daniels’ Sophomore Slump Confirmed as Commanders QB’s CJ Stroud Fears Come True

The Washington Commanders don’t have a whole lot to stress about when it comes to Jayden Daniels heading into his second year. However, there is one lingering concern—the infamous sophomore slump. It’s a hurdle that’s tripped up plenty of young stars before. A player shines as a rookie, but when Year 2 rolls around, things don’t always go as smoothly. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t just make an entrance—he made a statement. He tore through defenses, rewrote expectations, and walked away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Daniels lit up the stat sheet with 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns through the air, and a jaw-dropping 891 rushing yards — the most ever by a rookie quarterback. The Heisman winner completely flipped the script for the Commanders. He dragged them out of a miserable 4-13 season and turned them into legitimate NFC Championship contenders. His breakout year not only earned him a Pro Bowl selection but also secured him a fully guaranteed $37.75 million contract. But here’s the twist—C.J. Stroud, the breakout star from last year, hit a bit of a speed bump in Year 2.

After lighting it up with 4,108 yards as a rookie, his 2024 numbers came back down to earth—3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Solid, but definitely a step down from the fireworks of his debut season. Will this be exactly the case with Daniels in the upcoming season? Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen shared their honest opinion on the whole on their podcast( The Athletic Football Show). During the conversation, Mays asked Klassen, ” So as you project him moving forward, what do you expect from Jayden Daniels in year 2?

The NFL is, without a doubt, one of the most competitive sports out there, and players need to constantly improve themselves to stay at the top. Klassen seems to understand this and said, ” I think from a pure production standpoint, it might not be as insane. Because again, I do think they got, even though he’s a very good deep passer. I think they got a little bit fortunate with how well some of that stuff went. And then obviously in terms of winning some of those games, I think they really got fortunate with how some of that stuff went. I still, when I watch him, though, I just feel like there’s too many high-floor things for him to fall that much further.” The 24-year-old is already geared up for the upcoming season, and Austin Ekeler feels he might just outshine himself this season.

Jayden Daniels can surprise everyone, feels Austin Ekeler

Jayden Daniels turned heads across the league with a sensational rookie campaign for the Commanders in 2024. Time and time again, he showcased his poise under pressure. He led multiple double-digit comeback wins and delivered clutch, game-winning drives when it mattered most. Commander WR Terry McLaurin is highly impressed with the way Daniels has played the last season. He said, “We are going to be looking like a powerhouse out there.” Even seasoned running back Austin Ekeler found himself surprised by just how good Jayden Daniels was out of the gate. During a Radio Interview with Sirius XM NFL, he said, “He definitely exceeded expectations. Not that I have low expectations for him, but you really don’t know.”

Now entering his ninth NFL season, the veteran running back knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this league. He emphasized just how tough it is for rookie quarterbacks to make that transition and adjust to the speed and complexity of the pro game. Picking up a brand-new playbook, settling into a different locker room, and carrying the weight of being the No. 2 overall pick. None of that comes easily. But Jayden Daniels took it all in stride and handled the challenge like a seasoned pro. The Commanders didn’t select Jayden Daniels by chance — they picked him because his résumé spoke volumes. During his time at LSU, Daniels built an incredible legacy.

He captured the 2023 Heisman Trophy and shattered school records for single-season passing yards and touchdowns. Even more impressive, he became the first player in FBS history to throw for over 12,000 yards while also rushing for 3,000. Ekeler feels the best is yet to come for the 24-year-old and said, “I think there’s even going to be more growth this year,”. With a solid core of key players coming back, the Commanders are in a great position moving forward. And as Jayden Daniels continues to grow and refine his game, the team is banking on even more electrifying plays from their young quarterback in his sophomore season.