Jayden Daniels Still Under Doubt for Commanders as Dan Quinn Issues Clarification Surrounding QB

The Commanders have watched their quarterback take control of the offense throughout camp, but that progress has created an unexpected question ahead of Saturday. While their head coach, Dan Quinn, has offered lots of praise, the team is weighing its options, and the final answer remains just out of reach.

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“No, no decision yet. Um, but we’ll go through today and into tomorrow, and then we’ll hit on those, um, after we see kind of the health of everybody and where we’re at,” said Dan Quinn while speaking to reporters before practice. “But he’s throwing a really good camp. I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen from him. A new system owning it, being in charge of it. So he’s off to a h**l of a start.”

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Dan Quinn made it clear that the team has planned to play a “good amount” of its starters, but the young QB’s status will depend on the health and availability of the rest of the lineup. In the game against the Miami Dolphins, the key starters were all absent, and that is a strategy most teams adopt, but for the Commanders, Daniels’ presence depends on the availability of the O-Line as well.

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Without the team’s backup QB Marcus Mariota, Quinn is not happy to risk Daniels, who will be without key players on the O-Line.

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Quinn’s comments indicate that he is happy with Daniels and how he has adapted to a new OC in David Blough. However, another reason is the long list of absences the Commanders have all over their roster.

Marcus Mariota (QB) is recovering from a knee injury, leaving Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis as the available QBs if Daniels sits.

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Interestingly, considering Daniels’ last preseason workload, he played only one game, while he already received extensive work during training camp and joint practices. The team therefore has more live practice information than it did when he entered his rookie season.

In 2025, he recorded 1,262 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. This season, Daniels got additional work with the second-team offense and had taken more repetitions than he normally would during practice.

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He had a great offseason with the offensive players, and the organisation is really pleased with him.

“He’s had an incredible offseason, really, from the jump,” General Manager Adam Peters said. “As soon as he got healthy, he’s been working his tail off. Working on his body, working on his throwing, working with his teammates — even before he got here. And now, working with his teammates, after we left (OTAs), out in LA.”

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“He’s shown a great leadership, picked up the offense really well. … And then, in terms of surrounding himself … on offense and defense, making the defense as good as possible so he doesn’t have to always make every play at the end of a game.”

Daniels is entering another season with more expectations, and even a short appearance against Detroit could give him an opportunity to work on his timing, communication, and decision-making before the game begins to count.

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Another factor is the offensive line. The center Nick Allegretti is dealing with a calf injury and will miss Saturday’s game, while Washington is also expected to be without running back Rachaad White, who suffered a hamstring injury.

These absences could impact how Quinn examines the risk of putting Daniels behind a strong supporting cast.

For Daniels, the goal is to translate his growing command of offense into regular-season consistency. The coaching staff is also looking beyond preseason statistics.

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The latest injury has added another layer of uncertainty to Washington’s preseason plans, and now one decision can carry more weight than expected.

Dan Quinn’s Latest Injury Updates Add More Uncertainty to Jayden Daniels’ Preseason Plans

Dan Quinn gave news of both good and bad as the Commanders continued training camp on Thursday. While some players received encouraging updates, some important contributors will miss Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Lions.

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“So, Nick’s calf was tight yesterday within practice. So, we took him out, and then we did some imaging last night,” said Quinn, speaking to reporters before practice, 20 August. “The good news that came back clean. So, we’ll hold him from the game this weekend and he’ll stay back here and rehab and then, you know, get another evaluation on, uh, you know, Sunday as what it looks like for the joint practices.”

Nick Allegretti returned to practice after dealing with a calf strain, but due to soreness, he was sidelined. Julian Good-Jones and rookie Matt Gulbin will handle the center responsibilities in his absence. Losing Allegretti means losing an important piece from the offensive line.

Quinn also informed about defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, who underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Cornerback Trey Amos also suffered an ankle sprain on the same leg where he had been rehabbing a broken fibula.

There was at least some good news regarding Rachaad White, whose hamstring injury is not serious. Yet, he will still sit out against Detroit. With many players unavailable, Quinn has to carefully manage his starters.

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For Daniels, the bigger question is whether another preseason appearance is necessary after his strong training camp. If he takes the field despite the lineup changes, even a short appearance could give valuable live-game preparation before the regular season.