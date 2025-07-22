JC Tretter Called Out for Zero-Knowledge Claim as NFLPA Pressured to Break From Lloyd Howell’s Circle

For months, nobody knew a thing. Not the fans, not the players—nothing. Turns out, the NFLPA actually scored a partial win in its collusion case against the NFL over guaranteed QB contracts. Huge deal, right? But instead of making noise, both sides kept it hush-hush thanks to some secret backroom agreement. No press release. No headlines. Just silence. It wasn’t until July 2025 that the truth finally slipped out.

For fans who’ve followed the NFLPA for years, this doesn’t just feel like a routine shakeup. JC Tretter stepping down out of nowhere, Lloyd Howell caught up in a scandal, and that five-month silence around the collusion case? It’s all raising eyebrows. When JC Tretter revealed that he had ‘zero knowledge’ of the NFLPA’s secret deal with the league to bury the collusion case win, it caught the fans off guard. Of course it did, because how does the guy leading the players’ union not know about a major legal victory that should’ve been front-page news?

And in the July 21 episode of NFL on NBC, Mike Florio didn’t hold back. In his breakdown of the whole timeline mess, he called out the NFLPA for keeping the collusion ruling under wraps “for more than five months until we brought it to light.” And an even bigger mess? “If Tretter knew nothing about it, why didn’t your resignation come a month ago?” He asked. If Tretter was really out of the loop, why hang around until the story blew up? He stayed right there in the thick of it until there was nowhere left to hide.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-NFLPA press conference, Feb 5, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell during the NFLPA press conference at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

For a union that is already catching heat, this is not a good look. First, player dues covered Richard Howell’s $3,000 nightclub bill. And now with this latest round of secret-keeping, it’s not skepticism anymore. Moreover, there might not be any coming back from this.

Here’s where the real damage sets in. JC Tretter’s credibility was supposed to be the union’s last safeguard in what is a total leadership meltdown. But instead of stepping up early or being transparent, he stayed silent until the spotlight got too bright. And let’s be real: when someone exits this quietly, it usually means that there is a lot more to come. But for now, what’s next for the union?

Time to bring in Howell-free leadership

With Tretter suddenly out, the obvious next question is: who steps in now? Mike Florio didn’t dance around it. It’s time to look outside. Not someone tied to the current mess. Not someone who backed Lloyd Howell. Just someone from outside the bubble. “It would make sense to look outside… people who maybe have union experience, maybe NFLPA experience—but no connection to Howell,” he said.

Pretty blunt, but fair. If you had anything to do with Howell (front row or behind the scenes)? You’re out. And honestly, after the last few months? Most players and fans probably agree. They need to clean house. When your union’s been caught hiding a collusion ruling, covering nightclub expenses with member dues, and dodging every tough question, “starting fresh” doesn’t feel drastic; it feels overdue.

So who steps in now? No names have leaked yet, but the criteria are well-defined. Someone with labor law chops, a track record of standing up to the league, and zero strings attached to the current mess. Former union counsel, former player reps, even labor specialists from outside football would work. Basically, just not the usual suspects.

Potential candidates could be Don Davis, Zamir Cobb, and Ned Ehrlich. According to PFT, things might already be down to a two-man race: J.C. Tretter (yep, even after stepping down) and Don Davis. Don’t worry, these are only interim candidates.

Some fans and insiders think the smartest move right now might be hitting the pause button. With so many of the current names still linked to the Howell era, rushing to name an interim executive director could just add fuel to the fire. Don’t expect a decision anytime soon. The mess is big, and to find someone who’d boil things down? It would take a good while.