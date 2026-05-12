Jeff Ross Reveals Hardships of Getting Bill Belichick to Tom Brady’s Roast & Why Peyton Manning Almost Left

For years, Bill Belichick was known for giving the media his trademark “no comment” responses, protecting team secrets and avoiding unnecessary headlines during his New England Patriots days. But fans saw a completely different side of him on The Roast of Tom Brady, where his 120-second standing ovation proved he could be just as entertaining with his words. Still, before taking the stage to roast the legendary quarterback, Belichick reportedly had to deal with a few behind-the-scenes production battles.

Jeff Ross himself admitted that Belichick was the toughest man to get on stage.

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“My partner, Casey, did the dealings with him.” Ross said while speaking on Julian Edelman’s ‘Games With Names,’ “The big pitch was that Bill himself would be able to show a side that no one knows about. The human being, the sense of humor, and the cutting ruthlessness that you don’t see because he’s always like no comment, buh-buh-buh. So, suddenly, he’s commenting.”

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But Edelman knew that Belichick had so many words to carry, especially in the locker rooms. For an average NFL fan, Belichick might be football’s most tightly guarded personality. But for a former Patriots wide receiver, the dry humor and brutal honesty weren’t some secret reinvention for Netflix. They were standard operating procedures for a team leader. And Jeff Ross agreed with Edelman.

“Right! So, that’s the freaking leader,” Ross continued. “That’s what you want to see. Now that he’s at legend status, why not show everybody how you do it? Those brutal truths. Belichick was a tough one to get there.”

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Bill Belichick rarely peels back the curtain in public. But his stance on the Netflix special said otherwise. He even dived into the age-old debate of Belichick vs. Brady. Of course, with Tom Brady under his command, Belichick won six Super Bowls for the Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019). And one thing that people debate is who was responsible for the Patriots’ success. Was it Brady? Or was it Belichick? The coach had an answer to that.

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“In reality, the truth of the matter is it was both of us … because of me,” the coach slammed on the Netflix special.

But Belichick wasn’t the only one who caused trouble for Ross and his team. Peyton Manning also had a role in the backstage drama.

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Peyton Manning nearly became the Tom Brady roast’s biggest walkout

“Peyton was tough to get there. Peyton almost left because it was going on so long,” Ross continued. “The show was like three hours and six minutes and that’s because Kevin [Hart] was riffing so much in between acts. And Peyton was backstage shortening his scripts, threatening to leave. He also roasts and ghosts.”

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He highlighted how Kim Kardashian was a good sport. She said what she had to, entertained the audience, and then sat with them for the rest of the 2.5 hours. But Manning was different. ‘The Sheriff’ was ready to roast, but not to get roasted. And Ross didn’t want that.

“Peyton’s like, ‘I don’t wanna get roasted. I’ll come out and I’ll leave,’” Ross said. “Nah. I always want the people to stick around.”

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That hesitation feels especially on-brand for Manning. Unlike Belichick, who unexpectedly embraced the chaos once he arrived, Peyton’s roast appearance felt more like a calculated cameo than an all-night comedy commitment.

Considering their on-field rivalry, his roast was a slow and short burn. But he didn’t step back from highlighting that Brady has more retirements, more fake hair, and more TB12 bankruptcies than him. Well, the scuffle between Brady and Manning is still going strong.

For one night, Brady’s roast pulled back the curtain on NFL royalty in unexpected ways. We saw Belichick embracing the spotlight and Manning nearly escaping it. And Ross proved that even football’s heavyweights come with some backstage complications.