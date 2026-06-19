Jeffery Simmons Extension Proves Titans Still Have One of NFL’s Best Defensive Tackles

With the Tennessee Titans having a promising young quarterback in Cam Ward, the front office is making sure to keep the veteran talent around. The Titans gave star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons a new contract on Friday afternoon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NFL insiders, Simmons will agree to a three-year contract extension worth $105.8 million to make him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. The deal includes $100 million in guaranteed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did he deserve the extension?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Oct 19, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 98 gestures before New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 snaps the ball during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251019_jcd_ra1_0161

Simmons has been one of the more dominant interior defensive tackles we’ve seen in NFL history. He was drafted 19th overall by the Titans in the 2019 draft and, since then, has been a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection, making the first team last season. Simmons had a career-high 11 sacks in 2025 and recorded 64 total pressures with 42 run stops according to PFF.

ADVERTISEMENT

He led all interior defenders in pass rush grade with a 91.4 and finished among the NFL leaders in pass-rush win rate for defensive tackles. There’s no doubt he’s been one of the best. He’s a leader of the Titans who defends his role as a locker-room leader and team captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee has spent years trying to build around Simmons rather than trying to replace him. He has a rare combination of power, athleticism, and versatility for the defensive tackle position.

Where does he rank among NFL defensive tackles?

Imago NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 28: Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 98 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 an causes a fumble during a game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, December 28, 2025, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Saints at Titans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228020

After the extension, Simmons is now the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL on a per-year basis. He’s making $35.3 million a year, with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones making $31.75 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt Simmons is in the elite tier of defensive tackles. Not just looking at contracts, the clear elite tackles in the league are Simmons, Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of ranking them, a list would go something like this.

1. Jeffery Simmons

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Chris Jones

3. Quinnen Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Dexter Lawrence

Simmons just earned the first-team All-Pro nod, so giving him the first slot feels right. With the Titans getting Robert Saleh to lead the defense, expect Simmons to have a dominant season with the Titans. He may even have better numbers than he did in 2025.

The bottom line is the Titans didn’t give Simmons an extension because he’s popular. They gave him one because elite defensive tackles are franchise cornerstones. After having 11 sacks, leading interior defenders in advanced pass-rushing metrics, and earning First-Team All-Pro honors, Simmons has established himself as one of the two or three best defensive tackles in football.