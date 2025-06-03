Jenna Johnson Clears Air on Ciara’s Potential for DWTS as Russell Wilson’s Wife Turns Heads in London

Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, is catching no breaks as she continues to make progress at rocket speed. Let’s rewind to the Coachella 2025 that happened in April. Ciara popped up on stage during Megan Thee Stallion’s girl-power set, and the crowd lost it. One second, it was Megan doing her thing, and the next? Ciara strutted out like it was her own show. CiCi kept up the jaw-dropping look as she rocked a race-car style top with bold graphics. In addition, she flipped it with denim shorts that showed off those killer legs. Well, she’s proving time and again why she’s a powerhouse both on and off the stage.

Since last week, the superstar singer has been lighting up London, spending time with fans and turning the city into her runway. While she was enjoying the vibrant energy of the UK, unexpected rumors began swirling: Ciara might be joining Dancing With The Stars this year. The internet didn’t waste a second reacting, and fans everywhere began sharing their excitement. Even past DWTS winner Jenna Johnson couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm, chiming in to support the idea of Ciara stepping onto the ballroom floor.

Jenna Johnson won Season 26 with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and again in Season 33 with The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei. And when she was on Kelly Stafford‘s The Morning After podcast, she mentioned Ciara and praised her journey to DWTS. When the host asked, “When you think of entertainers, who do you think are the elite dancers?” Mentioning pop stars like Brittany Spears and Beyonce, Jenna replied, “Let’s not sleep on Ciara. Yeah, true. Very true. Oh my goodness. I haven’t danced in a while. Just did Coachella, and it was something I didn’t do. I didn’t go, but I just saw videos, and I’m obsessed with her.” That’s a huge compliment, adding fuel to the growing excitement.

To talk about Ciara’s dancing skills, just like her powerful singing talent, she is also a highly trained and accomplished dancer. Known for her sharp, confident moves and stage presence, Ciara has earned a reputation as one of the strongest performers in the industry. She has received multiple Soul Train Awards for Best Performance, a testament to her undeniable talent and hard work. Over the years, she has trained herself in a variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary, showcasing her versatility and dedication to the craft. And with all these skills, Ciara is catching eyes in London.

Ciara is catching eyeballs in London

On June 1, 2025, Ciara took to Instagram to share a stunning photo and a heartfelt caption that gave fans a glimpse into her exciting plans in London. Posing alongside her team, she wrote, “Came back to London after a decade and headlined the Mighty Hoopla festival! What an amazing feeling it was to hear 20k+ of you singing my songs with me. I will never forget this moment.” The post quickly gained traction, with fans and celebrities alike celebrating the milestone.

During the live concert, Ciara hit the stage with her signature energy, owned every moment, and once again reminded the world of exactly what she’s worth—pure star power, talent, and charisma that never fades.

And just after her electrifying live event, on June 2, Ciara experienced yet another unforgettable moment—this time off the stage. While traveling through the city, an excited crowd of fans who had spotted her on the road quickly encircled her. This move only added to her charm and connection with her audience. Ciara stopped the car, climbed onto the roof, and greeted everyone with a huge smile, making the spontaneous moment even more memorable and heartwarming.

While in London, Ciara wowed fans with a gold matching set featuring a silk bomber-style vest and miniskirt, proving once again she’s a fashion force. The “Level Up” singer had people talking, reigniting buzz around her name nearly 10 years after her 2015 visit. With all the surprises she’s dropped lately, who knows what Ciara has up her sleeve next?