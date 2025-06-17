Jermaine Johnson Announces Secret Engagement With Fitness Influencer Fiancé Hannah Brooke

‘Tis the season of marriage. The marriage season usually runs from May to October. And guess what—the NFL is catching wedding fever too. After Jags’ WR Travis Hunter’s wedding to his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, on May 24, we now have the Jets’ defensive end Jermaine Johnson next in line. The DE just confirmed he’s marrying his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Brooke. And no, this isn’t the moment to joke about a mail-order bride for Johnson. It’s even sweeter because their love story has been two years in the making. And if you’ve followed their socials long enough, you know—it’s two years too late.

We all know where his “love at first sight” happened. And you know what’s ironic about it? It was with a show where none of the characters were allowed to get together throughout its run. So, what do you think went through Main’s mind when he saw Too Hot To Handle? Did he not get the point of the Netflix series? Well, regardless, it got him his soulmate and his life partner for good.

“Mr. & Mrs. Johnson loading …. 💍,” said the pair on social media. With a beautiful carousel that has the couple’s love wrapped all around, they broke the news to their fans and followers. From the beautiful ‘Marry Me’ set up to the red hearts and rose petals lying around, Hannah couldn’t do much but say yes to her favorite person in this world. And the ring? It’s a massive Emerald cut set in a band with diamonds encrusted all around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This good news comes almost two years after they did a “hard launch” of their relationship status in August 2023. And that happened during the Jets’ preseason finale against the New York Giants in August 2023, when Brooke shared photos of them kissing on the sidelines with the caption “Told him if he got a sack he gets a kiss #hardlaunch.” The rest, as they say, was onwards and upwards from there.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANNAH BROOKE (@hannahbrooke) Expand Post

Hannah has been a strong pillar during tough times for Jermaine Johnson. You can just think what a season-ending ACL injury would do to someone who’s somewhat of an afterthought in the NFL and the Jets. But amidst all, Jermaine’s love for Hannah never wavered. In fact, the couple celebrated their first anniversary in 2024, with the DE gifting Brooke a customized Mercedes AMG GLE 53 in baby pink – a Barbie-inspired model that was limited edition. Was that the first sign of an everlasting bond? Maybe.

His life off-court hasn’t been much to stick on the refrigerator, though. As mentioned, he’s been a bit of an afterthought since the Jets drafted him as the third first-round pick by the team in 2022. The ACL didn’t aid it in any way. But the ever-so-optimistic Johnson is excited for the new season to begin. Most of all, to play against ex-Jet and current Steeler, Aaron Rodgers, in the first game of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jermaine Johnson on matchup with Aaron Rodgers: “When my emotions run high, I tend to play pretty well”

Time’s been slow for Main over the last year or so. But those “many” months have come down to just 3, with new hopes coming from the Big Apple. Johnson has been sidelined for so long that he’s almost forgotten the taste of the sacred turf of the NFL. But that all might end come Week 1, when the Jets take on the Steelers on 6th September at the MetLife stadium. And if you see the Steelers, you know what that means – the return of Aaron Rodgers to New York.

This is perfect for the 26-year-old DE. Not only does he get to mark his return with a bang, but he also gets to do it against his de facto mentor. Rodgers was the one who essentially held Johnson’s hand when that dreadful ACL came knocking. “The first thing he said was, ‘You’ll be fine. You’ve got a 10-year-plus career. You’re all right, chalk it up,'” Johnson recalled of Rodgers’ advice. And now, all of that is out the door. It’s back to being enemies. But that’s what excites him the most.

“It was a pleasure having Aaron around and stuff like that, and I wish him the best,” Johnson said. “But when I get between those lines, there’s no friends. And I think he knows that, and he feels the same, so I’m excited. It’s just another game, but for me, it’s going to be my first game back and there’s a lot of emotions. And when my emotions run high, I tend to play pretty well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s no doubt that the engagement with Hannah Brooke was the best thing to happen to Jermaine Johnson all year. For sure, this wedding announcement was two years in the making. And if it helps, Main comes back with a bang, then who’s to oppose it?