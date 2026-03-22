Jerry Jones and Cowboys Explore Options for Wide Receiver Position After Franchise Tagging George Pickens, Per Reports

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys used the franchise tag on George Pickens to secure him long term.

That move doesn’t rule out adding more wide receivers.

Team wants to strengthen depth beyond its current core.

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most elite offensive units last season, but their defensive struggles dragged them to a disappointing 7-9-1 finish. The receiving corps, however, was a mixed bag, with elite talents George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb leading the charge while also dealing with medical setbacks and injuries. To test the waters, owner Jerry Jones has currently placed Pickens on the franchise tag and has opened avenues to find a top wideout. Early signs suggest the team already has a prospect in the mix.

“Source: Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil is scheduled to meet with the #Saints, #Cowboys, and #Lions before his Pro Day next week,” reporter Arye Pulli shared on Saturday on X. “Virgil already met with all 32 teams several times, and my understanding is that his position on team draft boards is stronger than the media suggests.”

Reggie Virgil brings a vertical threat that can open up the field. He caught 57 passes for 705 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, which helped the Red Raiders make it to the college football playoff. He also impressed the viewers at the Senior Bowl with sharper route running than expected. Adding a prospect like Reggie Virgil is also a financially viable option. If Pickens and the Cowboys fail to reach a long-term extension by the July 15 deadline, Virgil becomes a perfect alternative with a rookie-scale contract.

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It is also true that Dallas at the moment isn’t too worried about the position given that they’ve Pickens. America’s Team has a strong pair in Pickens and CeeDee Lamb as Ryan Flournoy continues to develop. In 2025, Lamb caught 75 passes for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. Flournoy, on the other hand, gave the group some stability.

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As the season went on, he slowly passed Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, and KaVontae Turpin. Dallas later signed him to a two-year deal after promoting him in September, even though he started the year on the practice squad. He is with the team as a restricted free agent through the 2026 season. Meanwhile, as Tolbert heads toward free agency, the Cowboys could use more depth. That is where Virgil starts to make sense as a potential addition.

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Virgil also had an impressive showing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. There, the 21-year-old did a 12-foot-7-inch broad jump, a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, and a 36-inch vertical jump. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and moves well for his size. He also naturally tracks the ball downfield.

When you compare Virgil to Flournoy, an eye-catching trajectory shows up. Flournoy was a late bloomer who earned his roster spot through special teams and consistency. Virgil offers that same floor but with a significantly higher vertical ceiling, having recorded 12 catches of 30+ air yards in college, a stat that mirrors Pickens’ own NFL leading stats.

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According to Arye Pulli, the Dallas Cowboys are among three teams expected to meet with him ahead of his Pro Day. Pulli also noted that NFL teams appear to be higher on Virgil than the media suggests.

So, if Jerry Jones makes the move, it would be smart to go after Virgil, even though George Pickens is central to their plans.

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Jerry Jones doubles down on the franchise tag on George Pickens

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens on February 27, keeping him tied to the team through at least 2026. While the long-term picture remains unclear, Jerry Jones wants to keep things as they are for now.

“I don’t know that we will [see George Pickens and the Cowboys agree on a contract extension],” insider Bobby Belt said this week on The FAN. “It may just be he’s playing on the tag because, as I said, when we came out of Indy, that was the impression I got: They’re not getting an extension done.”

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Pickens now has to make a big choice for next season because of that. As per ESPN, if he plays on the tag, he will make $27.298 million. Both sides still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, though. If they don’t, NFL rules only give them two choices: play on the one-year tag or sit out.

Meanwhile, Belt explained why he believes this situation may not move toward an extension anytime soon.

“This is just an interpretation; this is not anything anybody told me,” Belt added. “It struck me that any reluctance to play on it may have just been like, well, [Pickens’ camp] can’t let [the Cowboys] know [he’ll] play on [the franchise tag] because we’re trying to get a deal. So I think ultimately he will play on the team. They won’t get an extension done, and who knows what happens after that?”

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Jerry Jones already took a bold step to bring Pickens in. He traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for him and a 2027 sixth-rounder.

In return, Pickens delivered 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns across 17 games in 2025. That helped him earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Now, while the tag secures him for 2026, it also keeps options open. If another team steps in with an offer, the Cowboys have five days to match it or take two first-round picks as compensation.