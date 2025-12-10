Jerry Jones Announces Bad News for Cowboys Starter, Gets Real About ‘Concerns’ Over George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys‘ linebacker position has been a weak spot for a long time now. Despite not having a strong reputation in the past, the team drafted Kenneth Murray Jr. in the offseason, raising doubts about the team’s decision-making abilities. However, it seems like GM Jerry Jones is now planning to make a crucial change. While the change might be a sigh of relief for the backup options, it is terrible news for the starter, Kenneth Murray.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan Cowboys may use LB Logan Wilson more going forward,” Insider Calvin Watkins reported on X. “It’s part of the competition at that spot with Kenneth Murray.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones further offered a take on their wide receiver George Pickens, making his unwavering faith in the wide receiver clear.

“Just so I’m real clear about it I don’t have any concern about the debate about what George Pickens did or didn’t do in that game. He brings everything to the table to frankly live with what’s going on with this type of criticism,” Jones added.

The Cowboys brought in Kenneth Murray, hoping he’d anchor their linebacker group. Despite starting a majority of games lately, his performance has been widely criticized. Murray’s play has been objectively poor due to poor tackling, bad coverage, and poor awareness. Making changes to their lineup, Dallas traded for Logan Wilson on November 4, 2025. Per Jones’ latest verdict, it now seems like he was acquired to replace Murray because of his proven reliability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Murray’s stats have clearly pointed towards one thing: disappointment. The linebacker had only three tackles and made no big plays in the last game against the Lions. Despite having enough chances to be on the field, he failed to help the defense meet expectations. This lack of impact is why many people feel the Cowboys need someone stronger at linebacker.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Insider drops a bold take on Kenneth Murray’s starter position

The team has relied heavily on Kenneth Murray Jr., yet his 2025 season stats show why that is a problem. Murray has managed only 36 solo tackles and 73 total tackles through most of his games so far. He has recorded just 1 sack, 0 forced fumbles, and 0 interceptions. His performance graph has been disappointing as he is ranked 82nd out of 85 NFL linebackers per the latest assessments. This ongoing issue prompted a harsh assessment from insider Jerry Trotta.

“The Cowboys might already be buried for good, but continuing to play Murray over 30 snaps per game is quite literally asking to lose,” he wrote, as reported by Bolt Beat. “Murray is far from the only problem on Matt Eberflus’ defense (Eberflus might be the biggest issue), but he arguably shouldn’t be on an NFL roster, let alone logging the most snaps of any linebacker not named DeMarvion Overshown.”

While Jones has confirmed his stance on bringing in Logan Wilson, his signing now seems to be making sense. Bringing Wilson in signals the Cowboys may want to move on from Murray’s inconsistencies. Currently trailing behind the Philadelphia Eagles with a 6-6 record, the team now looks forward to facing off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 14th December.