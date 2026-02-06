Jerry Jones Announces George Pickens Contract Update After CeeDee Lamb Warns Off Recruiters

The Dallas Cowboys were well represented at the NFL Pro Bowl, with several of their offensive stars earning selections. Among them were wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who are widely regarded as one of the league’s best duos right now. However, with Pickens heading into free agency, questions have lingered about what his next contract might look like. But now, we finally have some answers from Jerry Jones on the situation.

“Absolutely,” Jerry Jones said when asked about being able to pay Pickens’ fair market value. “A lot of the reasons I did some of the things that I did last year were to retain some players that, if it had gone in different directions, I couldn’t have done it.”

The Cowboys have the option of using the franchise tag, but it would cost the front office roughly $28.1 million for the season, all of which would hit the salary cap immediately. If the team wants more flexibility, going for a long-term extension would be the smarter route.

But then CeeDee Lamb signed a massive 2024 extension that pays him $136 million over four years. And after the kind of season Pickens put together in 2025, he could easily push for a deal that tops Lamb’s $34 million-per-year average.

On the other hand, Lamb has made it clear he wouldn’t mind if Pickens ends up earning more than him. All he wants is for his teammate to be paid what he deserves.

“I don’t care about that; I just want my man to get what he deserves,” Lamb said on San Antonio’s Sports Star radio station via Tommy Yarrish. “As for me, I know I’m good. I’m fine. My family, we’re straight, and I just want to compete at the highest level, and I want to compete for a ring.”

When Lamb missed time with an injury, Pickens stepped in as the top target and consistently produced, displaying elite route-running. Once Lamb was back, the two made up one of the league’s more dangerous receiving tandems.

Pickens ended the season with 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, one of his more productive years. At the same time, his presence was a big reason behind an injury-free Dak Prescott’s production, as the quarterback ended the year with 4,552 passing yards.

Since Pickens arrived on a one-year deal, the season doubled as a prove-it opportunity. Now the question for Jones is whether that proof is enough to warrant a longer commitment. Dak Prescott certainly believes it is worth it and has made it clear that he’d be willing to step in if required.

“The guy out here that doesn’t have a contract,” he said. “Whichever way they do it, he’s an important piece of this offense and an important piece of what we’re trying to do. So, leave it to those guys, but obviously, if I need to get involved, I have said it before, I will.”

At this point, the decision is entirely with the Cowboys’ front office. But with the Green Bay Packers reportedly showing interest, time may not be on Dallas’ side. Meanwhile, fellow WR CeeDee Lamb is trying his best to keep the recruiters away from Pickens.

Packers players push for George Pickens

Since the Pro Bowl wrapped up, Packers players have been pretty open about their interest in the wide receiver who’s about to hit free agency, and they haven’t been subtle about the matter. Micah Parsons was among those making a pitch to Pickens during the entirety of the Pro Bowl, and Lamb isn’t too happy about it.

“Everybody in my face is trying to recruit him while I’m standing right next to him,” Lamb said. “They’re not getting him… I need GP back. We need to have the full season that we were supposed to have.”

It’s not just Parsons, either. On a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Jordan Love addressed his relationship with George Pickens and the possibility of seeing him in Green Bay.

“They’re out here recruiting?… If you can bring in another player, George Pickens, he had a phenomenal year; he’s a great player,” Love said. “You know, I would love to have the most talented players on our team at all times, and you know, we’ll see.”

Love is locked into a four-year, $220 million deal that keeps him with the Green Bay Packers through at least 2028. Pickens, on the other hand, is still looking for his next contract, and if the Dallas Cowboys aren’t willing to meet his price, someone else will be ready to step in. Lamb has full faith in Jerry Jones for getting the job done.

“GP is now my business,” Lamb said. “I need us to all relax first; let’s take a chill pill, and let Jerry cook. You all don’t have any say-so in this. Y’all can just wait until we’re done, because I want to play with him some more. We have to have many more seasons to go; I feel like we didn’t have a full season. Although we both had a great year.”

Jerry had indicated that Dallas has the means to get it done, but things need to accelerate. If things don’t get resolved in Dallas, the Packers are clearly positioned to make a push. GP has indicated that he would like to stay in Dallas for a long time, but the value has also gone up. So, it is entirely contingent upon Jerry Jones at this point.