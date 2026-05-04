Jerry Jones’ Biggest Critic Applauds Cowboys for Not Offering “Lazy” & “Selfish” George Pickens Long-Term Contract

Back in December, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t hold back when discussing George Pickens. From his efforts to his overall demeanour, he questioned it all. Sherman described stretches where Pickens looked frustrated, at times disinterested, and even disengaged during games. Now, months later, that same kind of criticism is surfacing again, this time coming from one of Jerry Jones’ most vocal critics.

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“That dude is as lazy as the day is long.” Mark Schlereth said while speaking with Mark Evans on The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast. “That dude will make a play when his number is called. But when his number is not called, when he’s not the primary, when he’s not going deep, when he’s not the guy that you’re targeting, that dude is basically running his own slow-motion film.

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“That dude has no interest in the love of the game, routers; that dude has no interest in running the routes that open up his teammates. That dude, for me, is about as selfish a player as you watch on film any given day of the week.”

For the record, Schlereth is viewed as one of Jerry Jones’ biggest critics because he consistently attacks the core of Jones’ organizational structure and leadership style, which he believes prevents the Dallas Cowboys from winning championships.

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Schlereth believes Pickens only plays for himself, not for the team or the “love of the game”. Being a former offensive lineman himself, Schlereth values the “unselfish” aspects of football. Such as running decoy routes or blocking downfield. which he feels Pickens lacks.

“Guess what happens when George Pickens is basically playing the lollipop guild underneath,” Schlereth continued. “And he’s just prancing around down there. Nothing to see here. What happens to that underneath coverage? What happens to those linebackers? They’re like, ‘That dude is basically moonwalking across there.’ He’s no threat; he’s got no desire to catch the ball underneath there in traffic. So, we’re going to take away that intermediate route. We’re going to get depth where we normally would sit there; we’re dropping to eight yards, but now all of a sudden, here he comes screaming across and we have to jump up. Now we’re dropping to 14 yards and we’re taking away all the intermediate stuff.”

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However, Pickens was one of the strongest players on the roster for the Cowboys last season. He started all 17 games, recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards, and made nine touchdowns. He averaged over 15.3 yards per catch, ranked third in total receiving yards and eighth in receptions across the NFL.

His explosive playmaking helped the Cowboys rank second in total offense (6,663 yards covered) and seventh in scoring (471 points). But despite these numbers, the Cowboys ended the season with a disappointing 7-9-1 record. They missed the playoffs because of a compromised defense. Yet, the Cowboys don’t aggressively want Pickens for the long term.

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He officially signed the tender on 29 April 2026, but the team remains adamant that no multi-year deal will be negotiated before the July 15 deadline. This decision comes despite a breakout 2025 campaign where Pickens proved to be one of the league’s most productive receivers.

The primary hurdle for a long-term commitment appears to be recurring discipline and “off-field baggage” that has persisted since his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that in 2025, Pickens was internally fined for being late, specifically facing discipline for missing the team bus on a game day. Moving forward, he must report to mandatory minicamp in June and the subsequent training camp, or he will be subject to further fines.

Rumors around him getting traded also made rounds recently. But Stephen Jones shut them down completely, claiming that a trade will not be the case. And well, Schlereth isn’t the only one who supports Jones’ decision.

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NFL insider approves Jerry Jones’ decision around George Pickens’ contract

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also weighed in on this situation. He backed the front office’s cautious approach with the polarizing receiver. He claimed that the Dallas Cowboys could use the franchise tag to see if Pickens is sustainable. And if he manages to recreate the numbers he showcased in the past, he could get over $40M per year, starting from the next season. Breer seems to understand where this caution came from.

“I think this is the plan from the start,” Breer explained. “There was a little question there whether or not they were going to do an extension with him. I don’t think it was ever very realistic based on the year he had, what that justified him asking for, and where the Cowboys were willing to go here. So to me, this is the compromise.”

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While George Pickens boasts undeniable game-breaking talent, his glaring lack of off-ball effort and chronic disciplinary issues fully justify the Cowboys’ cautious approach. Jerry Jones smartly avoids a massive financial trap by utilizing the franchise tag. Now, Pickens must prove his commitment during the upcoming season. If he finally embraces the necessary work ethic, he can secure his desired payday, proving his prominent critics wrong.