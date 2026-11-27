The Dallas Cowboys hoped for a win against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles. But in only a matter of minutes, the latter made up a staggering 21-point deficit to upset the home crowd. After the loss, questions were raised about the coaching staff, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stood up for head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Co.

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“No, I wouldn’t anticipate that, no,” Jones said when asked if there were any possible coaching changes before the next game, according to Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram. “At this juncture, we can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games and be competitive in my mind without coaching changes at this time.”

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The Eagles were led by their third-string quarterback Joe Milton, but still came out on top for a 39-38 win over Brian Schottenheimer’s team. They racked up 22 points in the final quarter to seal the win.

This loss included a big mistake from Schottenheimer when he tried to put the game away instead of punting short.

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The Cowboys were leading by two points, and Schottenheimer decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. In the ensuing Eagles possession, Jake Elliot brought home the win with a 59-yard field goal.

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This was a game that looked like an easy victory for the Cowboys, as the Eagles entered the matchup 3-7. However, defensive gaps showed once again, with Milton scoring two deep touchdowns to DeVonta Smith. Will Shipley averaged nearly five rushing yards per carry, as noted by Harris. The Cowboys lost embarrassingly for yet another time this season.

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Jones was asked if he still believed in Schottenheimer to continue with his job and take them to a Super Bowl, and he had a spiraling answer to it.

“I do, but this is a damning setback. A damning setback. There is no question about that, and especially when we feel like we can look at parts of the game where it was ours to take, and we didn’t…You have to look at everything, at every person that’s had a hand in this,” Jones said, according to Dallas Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker.

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Meanwhile, Schottenheimer told the media that he doesn’t “worry” about his job security, and instead worries about the “guys in that locker room,” reiterating that his job security doesn’t affect me. It remains to be seen if that is the case after the end of the season.