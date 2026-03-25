Jerry Jones & Cowboys Give Injury-Plagued Super Bowl Champ a Second Chance In Free Agency

A player that has missed 50% of games in the last two seasons is not what fans would expect to bolster a 30th-ranked defense. But Jerry Jones never likes to play it safe. Despite having big shots like Marshon Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, and Rasul Douglas in the market, the team is making a bold gamble, choosing pedigree over dependability. If he can step in as a reliable backup, much like he did when Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori weren’t healthy, this move could still pay off.

“The Cowboys are signing CB Derion Kendrick to a 1-year deal.” Jon Machota posted on X, “He had 2 INTs last season while playing for the Seahawks and then the Rams.

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“Kendrick adds depth to a cornerback room that includes DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel, Cobie Durant, Caelen Carson, Reddy Steward, Trikweze Bridges, Corey Ballentine, and Josh Butler.”

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Although contract details of Kendrick’s signing remain unclear, this move could prove to be a major game-changer for the 2022 sixth-round pick, who now eyes a career reset after a turbulent NFL journey filled with team cuts, waivers, and injuries. The most notable setback came in 2024, when he tore his ACL during training camp, forcing him to miss the entire season. But why is Jones interested in a player who has struggled with inconsistency and appears to be on a downward spiral?

Kendrick is a clutch player!! During the Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season, he intercepted a pass intended for tight end Pat Freiermuth in the end zone. The interception occurred in the third quarter with the game tied 14-14, as Kendrick jumped to secure the pass that had been tipped. That moment turned out to be a major breakthrough for the Seahawks to take a massive lead and finish the game 31-17.

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He followed it up in Week 3 while intercepting a fourth-quarter pass from Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Seahawks’ dominant 44–13 victory. He also proved his value by stepping in seamlessly when the secondary was shorthanded, particularly during stretches when Witherspoon and Emmanwori were sidelined. Beyond just filling a gap, Kendrick showed composure under pressure and versatility.

Together, all these moments highlighted his ability to step up in key situations and showcased his playmaking upside.

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Kendrick’s playing time in 2025 was split between the Seattle Seahawks and the LA Rams. During his stint in Seattle, he appeared in 10 regular-season games, recording two interceptions, five passes defended, and seven tackles, including four solo stops, before being released in late November. Despite the setback, he remained part of the broader roster pool during the year. He eventually rejoined the Rams, where he played in five games and recorded three tackles. Across both stints with Sean McVay’s team, he appeared in 37 games and made 18 starts.

Overall, bringing in Kendrick signals that the Cowboys are continuing to prioritize defensive reinforcements, albeit with a focus on upside rather than established names.

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Jerry Jones reinforced Cowboys defense with 6 players

While the offense was one of the league’s best with an average of 391.9 yards per game under quarterback Dak Prescott, the defense was a nightmare under Matt Eberflus. It struggled throughout the 2025 season, finishing near the bottom at 30th while allowing an average of 377 yards per game. The franchise failed to make the playoffs for a second consecutive year, finishing 7–9–1 and extending their Super Bowl drought to 30 long years.

To address these issues, Jerry Jones and the front office made several moves ahead of the trade deadline. The biggest was acquiring four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade deal.

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams 92 walks off the field after being shaken up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings on December 14, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Vikings at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692512149088

Such moves helped the team get a defensive boost last offseason as Jones made a mix of key additions and retained talent who stepped up during Thanksgiving. These notable signings include safety Jalen Thompson, who was brought in on a three-year, $33 million contract. In addition, cornerback Cobie Durant, defensive end Sam Williams, defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, and safety P.J. Locke were all added on one-year deals to add depth to the unit.

Analyst Predicts Cowboys to Draft Red Raiders Standout

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Even with these additions, the Cowboys struggled to generate a consistent pass rush and did not get strong performances from their linebackers. Because of that, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has predicted that Dallas will select Texas Tech standout linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech Dec 6, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20251206_krj_aj6_00012851

Jacob Rodriguez put together an impressive season with the Red Raiders, emerging as a reliable presence on the defensive side of the ball recording 128 tackles and four interceptions. His ability to read plays, stay disciplined in coverage, and contribute consistently against the run made him a valuable asset throughout the year. He can make plays against the run as well as in coverage. This is exactly what the Cowboys have been lacking in the middle of their defense.

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Apart from Rodriguz, Ohio State Buckeyes’ Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Red Raiders’ David Bailey are some of the potential targets for the Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the defense getting a facelift in free agency, the pressure now shifts to the upcoming draft, where a key linebacker selection could be the final piece of the puzzle.