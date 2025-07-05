Jerry Jones & Cowboys Happy to Risk Micah Parsons Holding Out After TJ Watt Contract Update – Report

There’s always some reason behind the Cowboys’ madness. Or maybe there’s just madness. The Cowboys mysteriously ‘lose the pen’ whenever a generational talent knocks on Jerry Jones’ front door and demands his value. Whether it was Ezekiel Elliott in 2019, CeeDee Lamb the previous season, or Micah Parsons right now, the story is as ancient as the turf at AT&T Stadium. Even NFL insiders like Mike Florio are being blunt when answering questions about that situation. “Is there a reason the Cowboys procrastinate every time an elite player is due to be paid?” a fan recently asked him in the PFT PM Mailbag. “It’s either stupidity or it’s strategy,” Florio said.

First, he broke down the ‘stupidity’ angle: “It’s possible the Cowboys have never learned their lesson…They’re stupid – because every time they wait and wait and wait, they end up paying more.” So if history is any indication, they are ready to drag this contract saga for as long as possible.

​​Last year, Parsons only made $3 million. For arguably the most disruptive defender in football, that’s borderline insulting. “$3 million is unacceptable for Micah Parsons,” Florio said. “And whatever he gets paid going forward, the difference between what he was worth to the Cowboys last year and what they paid him is never going to be fully leveled out.” But the Cowboys are once again putting negotiations on hold rather than tying him up. Because, as per Florio, they are going to “drag their feet until the very last minute.” Parsons has shown up at camp. He’s been professional. But he also said flat-out: “It’s going to cost them more.” And everyone knows he’s right.

Florio also offered a darker explanation. Maybe this isn’t stupidity. Maybe it’s marketing: “If we have a high-profile holdout, we’re going to be the first item on every show every day…These deals should be easily done…You could sit down in an hour and come up with the key terms.” So why aren’t they? Maybe Jerry Jones prefers the chaos. Maybe a training camp soap opera is just part of the Cowboys’ content calendar.

So yeah, maybe Jerry’s just playing the long game in the most Cowboys way possible – loud, dramatic, and expensive. But one thing’s for sure: Micah Parsons is the best player on that roster. And if this turns into another circus, he might just be the one holding the match. But what does T.J. Watt have to do with the Cowboys drama?

TJ Watt’s holdout isn’t just about Pittsburgh – it’s a market war

Well, the edge rusher market isn’t just hot. It’s molten. And TJ Watt just turned up the heat. The 30-year-old Steelers veteran racked up more than $100,000 in fines for skipping the mandatory minicamp. Watt was previously the highest-paid defender in the NFL after agreeing to a $112 million agreement in 2021. But he fell to ninth in AAV among edge rushers when the market evolved. Watt wants, and to be honest, deserves an additional rise now that Myles Garrett has raised the bar to $40 million annually and Ja’Marr Chase has pulled $161 million over four years.

Steelers insiders say the team wants him to retire in Pittsburgh. Tom Pelissero reported that the front office has no interest in trading the All-Pro linebacker. But that hasn’t stopped speculation. ESPN noted that multiple teams have inquired. Trade scenarios involving the Eagles and Lions are floating around. Florio made one thing clear: “If I’m Watt, I want to wait and see what Parsons gets.”

Because here’s the theory – both the players’ contracts affect each other. If Watt signs first, he sets the new market, and Micah Parsons uses that to push higher. If Parsons signs first, Watt gains leverage. It’s all about timing and pride. As Florio explained: “You want to be able to ultimately say, ‘We got the better deal for our guy than you got for your guy.’ And you want to trumpet that because you want to recruit off your big contract.” Agents are watching each other. Players are watching the headlines. This isn’t just a negotiation. It’s a marketing war.

So, where does that leave us? In contract limbo. With two of the NFL’s biggest defensive stars waiting on each other, while their teams play chicken with the future. In the end, someone’s getting paid. Big. But someone else might get burned. The clock’s ticking.