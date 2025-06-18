Jerry Jones’ Daughter Sends Strong Message to Cowboys Rookie Ahead of Netflix Return

“They come here for something that’s actually bigger than that to them. They have a passion for dance. There are not a lot of opportunities in the field of dance to get to perform at an elite level.” This is what Jerry Jones’s daughter said earlier. Clearly, Cowboys‘ Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones motivated the next generation to strive high and reach greatness. Fast forward to the present, once again, Jones is back with another message for America’s Sweethearts.

Undoubtedly, the path to becoming an NFL cheerleader is both challenging and rewarding. It requires exceptional talent, resilience, and a strong commitment to teamwork. Qualifying all the steps, some new class of elite candidates clinched their spot at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) squad in the final round. They went through the rigorous audition process and the Cowboys’ training camp. Finally, when they made it through all, Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones is nothing but proud. Seeing the exceptionally talented candidates in the DCC squad, Jones reached out to the rookies.

She even reinforced the idea in them that the journey will be demanding but can also lead to tremendous personal and professional growth. Amidst the season promising excitement and fresh opportunities, Charlotte Jones took to her official IG account to send a powerful message to rookie cheerleaders. Exhilarated at this moment, the co-owner connected with the newcomers. She emphasized the importance of representation, dedication, and perseverance on and off the field. “Every year I’m blown away by the amazing talent at @dccheerleaders Finals!” she mentioned in her IG post caption.

Not only this, the former chairman of the Salvation Army’s National Advisory Board also congratulated all the DCC training camp candidates while exhibiting her excitement for their performance in the new season. “Congratulations to all of the 2025 Training Camp Candidates, we can’t wait to watch you shine this summer!” she wrote, adding the sparkling heart emoji, showcasing her confidence in the Cowboys’ rookies.

So, who are the rookies? The 58-year-old dropped the sneak peek of the selection process for cheerleaders. Rookies selected were – Maddy U. from Omaha, NE, Savanna from Orem, UT, Amayah from Snellville, GA, Emily A. from Medford, OR, and others.

Even in one of the pictures, the franchise’s co-owner was seen posing for a selfie with the DCC squad. The other picture featured the DCC girls in their signature white boots and star-spangled uniforms. Senior Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell also posed with the team. However, interestingly, this was not the first time the Cowboys’ VP expressed her admiration for her outstanding cheerleading squad.

She also did after the first season of the Cowboys’ documentary series’ America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.’The show, which premiered on Netflix on June 20 last year. In that phase, Charlotte Jones gained a lot of attention for her candid comment regarding the women’s pay in the show. “There’s a lot of cynicism around pay for NFL cheerleaders,” but said women, “don’t come here for the money,” she said. Nevertheless, Jones didn’t skip highlighting the real ambitions of cheerleaders.

“They come here for something that’s actually bigger than that to them. They have a passion for dance….It is about being a part of something bigger than themselves,” Jones stated. However, that passion is now seen by the world, as Jones and her family made sure to bring the America’s Sweethearts’ journey in front of all.

Charlotte Jones’ Netflix docuseries ‘America’s Sweethearts’ returns to action

‘America’s Sweethearts’ is all set to break out the success for the second season with a plethora of new talent and fresh faces. Yes, the Cowboys hit docuseries is back in action on Netflix on June 18. Since Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of ‘America’s Sweethearts,’ fans’ excitement is quite high. Especially with the significant cast shift, it will be another emotional rollercoaster trip with more difficult choices, high kicks, and a peek into the process of forming America’s most famous cheerleading squad.

Out of the 36 veterans from the 2023–2024 DCC team, only 23 are coming back for the 2024–2025 DCC season. That means new faces are in for season 2. DCC veterans who are making their return for season 2 includes Sixth-year veteran Chandi Dayle, Fifth-year veteran candidate Armani Latimer, and veteran Jada Mclean, Fourth-year DCC veterans KayDianna MacKenzie, Kleine Powell, and Megan McElaney, Third-year veteran Sophia Laufer, and Second-year DCC veterans Reece Weaver, and Kayla Hayes.

While the rookies who caught their spot in the DCC squad include Jenna Waller, coming out from Oklahoma University, and Ariel Brumfield, coming out from LSU. Ava Lahey is also joining the show, who is coming out from the University of Kentucky, and fans could also see Charly Barby. Clare Marie Kuebler, a former Miss Missouri, and Cooper from the University of Arizona, are also the newcomers. Besides them, Dayton Bramhall, Kelly Villares, Madie Krueger, a freshman at Texas Woman’s University who is the youngest DCC rookie candidate, and Abby Summers from the Ohio State, are making an entry.

America’s Sweethearts Season 2 premieres June 18, 2025, with seven hour-long episodes from One Potato, Boardwalk, and Campfire Studios. So, Dallas, brace yourselves to watch the high-octane performance and behind-the-scenes drama!