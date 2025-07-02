Jerry Jones’ Daughter Issues 3-Word Ultimatum After Making Vulnerable Confession in Netflix Docuseries

The year is 1993. Bill Clinton is to take office in 3 days. But nobody is paying attention to politics because Jimmy Johnson is on the tele. We have just watched the Dallas Cowboys conquer the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, and Jimmy steps up to his podium in the Cowboys’ locker room. “Everybody, you did one hell of a job. And the only thing else I got to say is, ‘HOW’BOUT THEM COYBOWS!'”

It’s been thirty years since any Cowboys fan could say those words with as much conviction as Jimmy did that day. The Modern Cowboys cannot be called America’s team. That was a moniker specific to the ’90s. An era where the greatest men in America banded together in Texas. Every year was a championship run. After all, ’96 was the last when the Lombardi parade hit the roads. They sealed their third Super Bowl championship in four years, defeating the Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

Nobody settled for a playoff appearance or a good record in the season. A good season was one where the Lombardi Trophy came home to the Lone Star State. That was the Real Cowboys, the Strong Cowboys, the Winner Cowboys. Any fan worth their weight in gold would give their heart out to revisit those days of glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jones (@cjonescowboys)

We get that chance with the upcoming Netflix docu-series “The Gambler and His Cowboys.” The show will include a ten-episode story, featuring the architects of the Cowboys’ success in the 90s. Jerry Jones‘ daughter, Charlotte Jones, posted the trailer on her Instagram with the caption “Get your popcorn ready! AMERICA’S TEAM: THE GAMBLER AND HIS COWBOYS premiers August 19th on @netflix! Don’t miss it!”

In the trailer, the owner, president, and general manager, Jerry Jones, gets the larger slice of screen time. But it featured several other prominent individuals such as the Triplets, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith. Then, the ‘Coach Prime’ Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson, and Barry Switzer. The trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage that has never surfaced and also includes a shocking confession from Jerry.

What does Jerry Jones know about running a football team?

NOTHING! As per the trailer, Jerry Jones didn’t know anything when he took over the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. The trailer showed a clip where Charlotte told her father, “Dad, I don’t know anything about running a football team,” to which Jerry replied, “Neither do I.” Fastrack a few years- he won 3 Super Bowl championships and 5 NFC championships, and the Cowboys had built a dynasty. Of course, all the credit cannot just go to him.

One of the most debated subjects in the Cowboys’ fan forum is who should take the credit for the ’90s dynasty? Jerry Jones or Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy entered the fray a day after the Franchise takeover. The Cowboys were coming off a terrible 1-15 season, and it was Jimmy who led the rebuild. He was the one who brought in players like Aikman, Irvin, and Smith. Aikman summed it up perfectly back in Dec. 2024: “When it comes to moving men, there was no one better than Coach Johnson.”

As a result, he was getting all the credit for the team’s success at the time, and Jerry did not like that. Jimmy had to walk away from years of blood, sweat, and tears he had put in creating America’s Team because of Jerry’s ego.

Because of this, a lot of fans worry that the docu-series will misrepresent Jimmy. Since Jerry is personally involved in producing and writing the show, fans are concerned he will turn it into another PR stunt. Ever since he broke up with Jimmy, Jones has faced heavy backlash for his managerial decisions, and fans continue to express outrage.

One person commented on Jones’ confession in the trailer with, “Yep, he said it himself all those years ago, and it’s been showing for almost 30 years.” The fans have 30 years’ worth of frustrations that no Netflix show can cure. But do you think this Netflix docu-series is just another Jerry Jones PR stunt? And who do you think the ‘America’s team’ credit should go to: Jerry or Jimmy?