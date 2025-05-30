Jerry Jones’ Daughter Takes Huge Step for Dallas After Cowboys Co-Owner Launched Medal of Honor Museum

In the heart of Dallas, where football is more than a game and community runs deep, a new chapter is being written—not on the field, but in service to others. Jerry Jones, the iconic owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has long been known for his bold moves in sports and business. But now, the Jones family is channeling its reach into something even more meaningful: building a legacy that goes beyond the stadium. As the cheers echo through AT&T Stadium, a quieter movement is taking shape, led by a familiar face with a new mission.

Charlotte Jones, Jerry’s daughter, and Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Cowboys, has always been a force in sports. But her latest efforts reflect something deeper: a genuine investment in the Dallas community. This month, she played a key role in the groundbreaking of The Salvation Army of North Texas’ new Dallas Social Services Campus. The 21-acre facility will more than double the number of people and families it helps each year, tackling the tough issues of homelessness, addiction, and poverty.

The campus will bring everything under one roof—emergency shelter, inpatient and outpatient addiction recovery, safe housing for survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking, housing for veterans, family services with onsite childcare, and a fully integrated clinic offering medical, dental, and behavioral health care. The goal is to treat the full picture, not just the symptoms—and in doing so, set a new standard for how cities can care for their most vulnerable.

Charlotte’s history with The Salvation Army runs deep. She previously served as Chair of its National Advisory Board, becoming the first woman in that role. Her leadership has helped shape bold, compassionate solutions to urgent problems. And when someone with her voice puts focus on Dallas’ housing and addiction crises, it doesn’t just spark conversation—it brings action.

This campus is a charity project calling for a lasting change. Charlotte ain’t here just for the image, she’s doing what’s right. She believes the Cowboys’ legacy should go beyond the game. It should be about showing up for people when it matters most.

Charlotte Jones launched the Medal of Honor Museum

Earlier this year, Charlotte reached another major turn, which is the grand opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas. As Chair of the Museum Foundation, she helped lead every part of it. From big-picture planning to behind-the-scenes execution. The museum opened its doors in March 2025 and stands as a tribute to over 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest military honor.

It covers more than 100,000 square feet, with immersive exhibits, learning spaces, and archives. Charlotte has called the project a “sacred responsibility,” and it’s clear this isn’t about leaving her mark. It’s about making sure their stories live on. The opening wasn’t just a ribbon-cutting. It was a national moment. Dignitaries like former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were there to honor the occasion. Charlotte used the moment to shine, along with the veterans who earned it.

People often think of sports executives as all business, far from real-world issues. But her work at the museum is a reminder that sports, service, and patriotism don’t have to live in separate worlds. And in a time when many are skeptical of public figures, her sincerity feels rare.

In Dallas, the Cowboys are a part of the city’s identity. And Charlotte Jones is showing what that kind of responsibility comes with it. Through her work on the Social Services Campus and the Medal of Honor Museum, she’s proving her leadership. Charlotte puts purpose first; she’s helping families get back on their feet or honoring everyday heroes. And with every groundbreaking, every exhibit, and every story she helps bring to light, she’s reminding Dallas of something that leadership is about: showing up when it counts.