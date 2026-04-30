Jerry Jones Faces Competition From NFC Rival After Cowboys Show Interest in Undrafted QB Prospect

The draft is over, but the Dallas Cowboys are still busy building. Scouring through the sea of undrafted talent, the team seems to have found an interesting option in FCS star Maverick McIvor. But the Cowboys aren’t the only ones with eyes on this underrated QB. NFC Rivals, the Chicago Bears also seem to be planting a flag on McIvor.

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According to insider Tom Pelissero, McIvor accepted invites to the Cowboys and Bears rookie camps. McIvor spent seven seasons in college football, suiting up for Texas Tech, Abilene Christian, and Western Kentucky. Even though neither Dallas nor Chicago have a need at quarterback, McIvor is an underrated prospect who could do them some good by being on their roster. McIvor will be making his way to Dallas first, and then to Chicago.

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McIvor spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but never got to play a game. But he made his name with the Abilene Christian Wildcats, where he transferred. In his three years here, McIvor threw for a total of 8,035 yards, with a career-best 3,847 yards coming in 2024 alone. He nearly pulled off a massive feat that year, taking on the Red Raiders as an opponent. Texas Tech escaped with a score of 52-51, with McIvor throwing for a whopping 509 passing yards.

McIvor transferred to WKU for his last season. He made a statement there as well, despite seeing his season end early due to an injury. Even though he played eight games, the QB had racked up 2,062 yards with a passing accuray of 67%. There’s a lot to like about Maverick McIvor, even though he was not picked up by any team.

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McIvor has enough starting experience and skills to show that he can be a great addition to a QB room in the NFL. But since he went undrafted, it’ll be tough for him to make his way there. Should he impress either (or both) of the two teams, he can be looking at a solid spot on the practice squad. Here’s what things would look like for him if that happens.

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How Maverick McIvor fits into Dallas and Chicago

Since Dak Prescott is the highest-paid QB in the league, it’s tough to think of a timeline of his exit from the Cowboys. Behind him, there’s presumed QB2 Sam Holwell, who was signed on a one-year deal. Joe Milton III follows next. Will Grier has not yet been signed to a reserves or futures agreement, but he can still return for this season.

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But in the future, at least two names are likely removed from the equation here. And if McIvor is with the team, then he will have a shot at becoming a great emergency insurance option at quarterback.

He has an easier way into Chicago. Led by 2024 top pick Caleb Williams, they are similarly looking to bolster their backup stable, which currently features Tyson Bagent and veteran Case Keenum. Keenum was signed on a two-year deal, and Bagent is in the last year of his extension.

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Having four quarterbacks is a formula that doesn’t always grant returns. But Matthew McIvor is too good a prospect to pass on. And if he turns out to be someone like Tony Romo or Mike Tomczak, Dallas and Chicago will be very happy they bet on him.