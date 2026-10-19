Jerry Jones Faces Intense Scrutiny for Keeping Cowboys Coaches Underpaid After Packers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys faced their fourth defeat in the 2026 season in the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers. Dak Prescott and Co. could score only 13 points in the entire game and lost by a margin of 10 points. But the fans aren’t really blaming the players. According to them, it’s all Jerry Jones’ fault.

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“#Cowboys ownership wanted to save on the head coach position salary & Brian Schottenheimer’s coordinators compared to the avg pay in the league for their roles…,” NFL Insider Josina Anderson wrote on X, while responding to insider Nick Harris’ claims about the Cowboys lineup being far from average. “Blue Ribbon experience is valuable over the ebbs and flow of a long season, & top-tier talent costs what it costs…”

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“Jerry don’t pay his coaches,” veteran Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. wrote, reposting Anderson’s tweet.

Harris had raised doubts over what exactly is hurting the Cowboys. The roster is good enough, but so far this season, they are not even playing on average level.

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“The Cowboys are on a train to nowhere, and the blame falls on the coaches leading it,” the reporter proclaimed.

The suggestion is not wrong. An offense that has Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens should not be scoring just 13 points against the Green Bay Packers. Play-calling has presented as a problem at crucial points in games, as it did in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave himself an F on playcalling that day.

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Then there is new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is a DC for the first time in his career. He’d come with great reviews, and a defense that looked like it wouldn’t be the league’s worst. However, the Cowboys are nearly there only six weeks into the season.

A fan pointed out the way in which Dallas has spent on coaches. Bill Parcells came out of retirement and reportedly signed a 4-year, $17.1 million contract. The former head coach’s record with the Cowboys stands at 34-30.

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Brian Schottenheimer’s contract is reported to be earning him $4.5 million annually, nearly similar to that of Parcells’ average.

“Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office is paying their head coach the same contract they paid Bill Parcells over 20 years ago,” the fan wrote,

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Following the 24-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Colin Cowherd argued that Jones spends big money on the players, but when it comes to coaches, he “goes cheap.” According to Cowherd, that’s the major reason why the Cowboys are falling behind. After all, it’s the coaches’ calls that win the games.

“Cowherd is right, Jerry spends big money on the players but goes to Dolor General for his coaches! It will never change as long as the Jones’ are around!” one fan wrote.

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The Athletic Football Show host Dave Helman also slammed the Cowboys for their “bad performance” in Week 6. He highlighted that it was a “regrettable way to spend 3 hours” after slamming the players, coaches, and referees for their slips and drops. But according to a fan, it was all because Jones didn’t pay Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

“I hope the jones family isn’t cheap when they hire people to run Comstock and legends because they are with the cowboys,” a fan replied to Helman. “So they didn’t want to pay Ben Johnson. You go cheap you get 9 12 and 1 schotty but only pay him 4.5 mill. Classic Jerry.”

Handing massive contracts to players while drastically penny-pinching on the coaching staff isn’t the way to victory. That has made the fans believe that Jones is actively fueling the Cowboys’ disastrous 2026 campaign.