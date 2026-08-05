Jerry Jones Goes Against Brian Schottenheimer’s Demands As Cowboys Owner Sides With Reporters Over Practice

Dallas Cowboys training camp took an unexpected turn when team officials asked reporters to stop recording video during practice. But according to Dallas radio host Gavin Dawson, that restriction didn’t last long. As media members challenged the decision, Jerry Jones intervened to restore access.

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“There was quite a kerfuffle earlier as the media was told to not take videos,” Dawson said on . “There was a release on an email, ‘Guys, let’s cut out the videos. We’re showing too much of what’s going on here.’ Apparently, after that, the media objected. They appealed to the true power brokers of this organization, AKA the Jones Boys.

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“Next thing you know, the videos are back up and running.”

Dawson noted that some journalists have had their press cards pulled by teams recently. He noted that a logical next step for teams attempting to clamp down on footage would be to prohibit fans in attendance from recording as well. Dawson’s co-host claimed that media told the team the restriction didn’t really matter, because the crowd was taking videos anyway.

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Schottenheimer’s desire for secrecy is understandable: the Cowboys are coming back from a 7-9-1 season, and do not want to give away what they’re working on. But without much content on social media, franchises experience a drop in fan engagement. And that’s something Jones doesn’t want for the Cowboys.

The reversal of the video restrictions underscores the Jones family’s influence on the organization. Jerry Jones has long cultivated an open, symbiotic relationship with the media, recognizing that daily coverage and transparency keep the Cowboys at the center of the sports conversation. Bryan Curtis, writing for The Ringer in 2017, claimed that Jones spoke to the press more than any owner in the league.

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“I do believe if we’re not being looked at then I’ll do my part to get us looked at,” Jones said at the premiere of the Netflix docuseries on the Cowboys. ” … The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year. When it gets slow, I’ll stir it up.

“And so, oh, it’s wonderful to have the great athletes, have the great players, but there’s something more there. There’s sizzle, there’s emotion and, if you will, there’s controversy. That controversy is good stuff, in terms of keeping and having people’s attention.”

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Thanks to Jones’ intervention, fans will now see some important developments from camp. The offense matched up to the defense on the second day of padded practice, Cowboys insider Patrik Walker noted. On Monday, the new Christian Parker-led defense had the better day.

Tommy Yarish reported that tight end Jake Ferguson had a great session catching passes from Dak Prescott.

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In the lead-up to the season, Jerry Jones seems to be all in on sharing every newsworthy development on the team.