Jerry Jones Hints at Major Changes to AT&T Stadium to Block Sunlight After FIFA World Cup Experiment

For the last 36 years, Jerry Jones has had the final say over every matter in the Dallas Cowboys franchise. That has included Jones refusing his own players’ demands to solve AT&T’s notorious sunlight problem, which has plagued them for years. However, in a rare turn of events, Jones might be planning to loosen his iron grip in this case.

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“Well, do you know something? Thinking about it and doing something about it are two different things,” Jerry Jones said in an interview with Fox4‘s Mike Doocy. “It’s hard to tell that time of the year because the sun’s not the same this time of the year than it is in the fall. That is, you get on in, the sun changes, and the angle of that sun changes from September through the year around. But as we look at it, I like some of the effects of the tinting. We’re giving that a thought.”

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Thanks to the stadium’s peculiar east-west orientation, sunlight enters the stadium through the giant windows when the sun sets. It falls directly on the field and, on multiple occasions, right into players’ eyes.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, quarterback Cooper Rush threw a pass to CeeDee Lamb, who was wide open in the end zone. But Lamb could not see the ball because of the sun shining directly into his eyes, causing him to miss the catch. They did not score another point for the rest of the game and eventually lost to the Eagles 34-6.

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However, Jerry Jones refused to see it as a problem.

“We do know where the damn sun’s going to be at our own stadium,” Jones said. “Well, let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me?”

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The day after Jerry Jones said the sun was not a big problem, the Cowboys themselves had to put sunscreen in front of head coach Mike McCarthy during his press conference because the sunlight was shining directly into his eyes.

In 2025, wide receiver George Pickens faced the same issue while playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. He later said he was “one thousand percent” in favor of the curtains being drawn.

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Things changed this World Cup as AT&T became the Dallas Stadium for the duration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since the international body controlled the venues hosting the matches, the windows were tinted to prevent the sunlight from creating problems. Curtains were drawn for the Japan vs Sweden match.

Everyone expected the stadium to go back to basics once the World Cup ended; Jerry Jones was finally getting control of Jerryland. The natural soil field has already been replaced by artificial turf. Naturally, people expected the curtains to be drawn open, too. However, if the tinted windows stay, the players will have one less reason to complain.

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Reason behind Jerry Jones’ delay in stadium changes

Back in 2024, Jerry Jones explained that AT&T Stadium was built this way on purpose. He wanted natural sunlight in the stadium so fans would feel like they were watching an outdoor football game, even though they were sitting indoors. He believed it was part of what made AT&T Stadium unique.

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Jones felt the glare was part of the Cowboys’ home-field advantage and did not think it needed to be fixed. He compared the situation to basketball and mentioned how the team can use it to their advantage for home games.

“But more importantly than anything in basketball, we know where the dead spots are on the floor,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “That’s our advantage. That should be our advantage. We get to play there more, and we get to have it as an advantage. It has been an advantage for us to know where the sun is. I don’t want to change that.”

Now that he is finally agreeing to take some initiative around it looks like the Cowboys might finally have a solution to harsh sunlight.