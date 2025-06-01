Jerry Jones Joins NFL Reporter Charissa Thompson in Strong Message for Dak Prescott After Cowboys QB Welcomed Daughter

It was December 2024 when Sarah Jane Ramos hit the internet with a strong announcement. It was not only about the star NFL player of the family, her fiancé Dak Prescott, but also about a new member of the family. When the 2024 NFL season was in full swing, that is, around the playoffs, Ramos shared that Prescott and she are going to be parents for a second time. And after six months of the announcement, they have shared another update. Dak made a surprising update on May 30 to talk about virtuous things, and the NFL community couldn’t hold back sending their message. The Cowboys‘ owner, Jerry Jones, was also not an exception.

Dak Prescott and his wife appeared on social media on May 30 to surprise everyone with wonderful news about their family. The Prescott family has welcomed a new member. After Dak’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared photos of their new baby girl on social media, Kylee Hartung, Micah Parsons, and many close friends sent their best wishes and congratulated the couple.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys also had a message for their QB as the franchise shared a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption. JJ’s organization posted three beautiful pictures of the Prescott family and wrote, “Congrats to Dak and SJ on welcoming a new member to their family 🎊.” Along with Jerry Jones, FOX’s Charissa Thompson also sent her best wishes.

The FOX reporter commented on Prescott’s Instagram post, saying “Congrats!!!!!!” Then the Cowboys’ star linebacker, Micah Parsons, also shared his best words for the happy couple, saying, “Congrats, Brother!” But Kylee Hartung and Sarah Jane’s messages were even sweeter. Hartung commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️ So Happy For Y’all!!” But SJ couldn’t hold back from saying, “I love you and our sweet girls more than anything!” But hold on for a bit. While giving this great update of the family, Dak also shared the name of the new baby girl. Let’s find out more about the new girl and her family.

Joy at home: Dak Prescott welcomes his new baby girl

The couple welcomed their second baby girl into the family on May 22 and shared the heartwarming news a few days later. Dak Prescott and his fiancée joyfully named their newborn daughter ‘Aurora Rayne’. Although the couple is not married yet, they took a big step in their relationship by getting engaged on October 19, 2024. With this new addition, the Prescott family continues to grow, embracing an exciting new chapter in their lives.

The couple welcomed their first child on February 22, 2024. “I will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much, MJ Rose 🌹♥️.” This is how Sarah Jane reacted after their first child was born.

The new announcement has undoubtedly brought a renewed sense of energy and purpose to Dak Prescott. The last NFL season was filled with heartbreak, nagging injuries, and waves of public criticism, testing both his resilience and leadership. However, with the arrival of baby Aurora Rayne, Dak now has a fresh source of joy and motivation. Her presence is sure to uplift not only the Prescott household but also radiate positivity throughout Jerry Jones’ organization. Who knows, she may potentially end up indirectly reigniting a spark within the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare for the upcoming season.