After losing six games in the 2026 season, the Dallas Cowboys front office had to make a difficult decision. They demoted defensive coordinator Christian Parker and gave the play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. That change happened to be a boon for the Cowboys as they faced the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Even though the Cowboys made a few questionable plays, they were able to dominate against the Titans and secured a 51-30 win. But that doesn’t mean Jerry Jones would let Pettine take over Parker’s role for good.

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During the recent episode of 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys insider Bobby Belt joined the post-game show after the Cowboys defeated the Titans and weighed in on Jones’ reactions and more. Therein, he also noted that the media asked Jones about Parker’s future with the team. Well, the Cowboys owner seemed to believe that he could still use Parker’s skills.

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“Christian Parker, I’d say it’s more a fact that he’ll be calling plays again in the NFL and maybe with the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said, as per Bobby Belt.

In the Week 11 game, Pettine called plays for the first time since 2020. It was a simplified defensive game plan. They prevented the Titans from scoring a touchdown in the first half, limiting them to just three field goals. The defense sacked Titans quarterback Cam Ward five times.

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But then again, the Cowboys extended their streak of allowing 20 or more points in 18 straight games. Meanwhile, it was also the first time since 2022 that the Cowboys topped 50 points.

During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece, Jones acknowledged that Parker hasn’t spoken to him about the loss of control. But Jones didn’t seem to mind.

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“I don’t have an issue, and I don’t think anybody else should if they know what I know,” Jones said.

But Parker did address the situation with the media. It’s worth noting that he’s still the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys. The only difference is that Pettine will call the plays instead of him. Of course, Parker assured that he wouldn’t let his personal feelings affect the team.

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“It’s not an ideal situation for me personally, but it’s what’s best for the team at this current point,” Parker said in a press conference. “So that’s how we’re moving forward.

“I can’t worry about my personal feelings. I can’t worry about any of that. I’ve got to worry about the players. I’ve got to worry about the staff, to make sure that we handle business appropriately on Sunday. This isn’t gonna be a distraction.”

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The way Parker accepted the decision certainly impressed the Cowboys owner. According to Jones, it was a strength that Parker could even add to his resume. He further noted that Parker is at the beginning of his coaching career. Hence, he apparently deserves the chance to prove himself in the near future.

By putting the team ahead of personal pride, Christian Parker turned a tough week into a major step forward, both for himself and a 5-6 Cowboys squad. But for now, especially after the Cowboys’ dominating victory over the Titans, Mike Pettine will continue to call the defensive plays in the upcoming games.