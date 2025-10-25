Jerry Jones Makes Key Decision on Jalen Brooks as Cowboys Brace for Broncos’ Defensive Test

The Dallas Cowboys have had a balanced performance so far this season. They are heading into Week 8 to face the Denver Broncos with a 3-3-1 record. A major factor that might have affected the performance of the Cowboys could be the plethora of injuries they are facing this season. While Dallas indeed has some good news with DeMarvion Overshown’s comeback on November 17, the Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, announced a major setback for WR Jalen Brooks.

According to a latest report from Nick Harris of Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones and Brooks have come to terms with an injury settlement.

“The #Cowboys have reached an injury settlement/release with WR Jalen Brooks.” Nick Harris tweeted.

Notably, this is the third season that Jalen Brooks has been a part of the Cowboys. In 2023, Brooks was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round. It was the same year that Overshown was also picked. He was signed for a four-year deal worth $3.92 million. The 25-year-old Wide Receiver had a decent season in 2024. But his progress halted following an unexpected injury.

As for this season, the wide receiver played only one game , but was unable to add much for the team. A knee injury resulted in Brooks being moved to the practice squad. As part of his contract, he would receive a guaranteed amount of $82,356, which was the same as his signing bonus. Now, with the injury settlement, he expects to receive his annual salary of $234,000 along with a payout. This decision benefits both parties as the Cowboys can focus more on their active roster while Brooks, being a free agent, can look to build his future elsewhere.

The Denver Broncos look to topple the high-flying Dallas Cowboys

Considering the strong performance from the Cowboys this season, the Denver Broncos are looking to have a tough battle. Apart from their defense, the Broncos’ offensive line has played a key role in all five wins this season. However, this time around, the Broncos are looking to change their game plan.

Head Coach Sean Payton shared that he is going to change his approach completely and target the Cowboys’ offense. Payton has undoubtedly one of the best defenses in the league this season. CBs Patrick Surtain II and Ja’Quan McMillian have had a total of 47 tackles this season. LB Alex Singleton is currently in the lead with a total of 59 tackles.

“They’ve got a lot of guys playing well at a high level, especially when the receivers are all healthy, and they are,” Sean Payton said. [H/T milehighreport.com]

The Cowboys have scored a total of 25 touchdowns this season, with 222 points in total. QB Dak Prescott (1881 passing yards), WR George Pickens (607 receiving yards) are some of the players that the Broncos should watch out for. WR CeeDee Lamb (21 Receptions, 332 yards) recently spoke to the media about his plans for the upcoming game in Week 8. Lamb shared that he will have a battle with Broncos’ CB Patrick Surtain II.

Well, optimism is a good thing, but considering the Cowboys have not won a single game in Mile High in the last 33 years, do you think this is the time Dallas will finally break that streak?