Jerry Jones Making Same Mistake With George Pickens’ Contract That Ultimately Led to Micah Parsons’ Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones is set to speak to George Pickens.

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys in the final year of his rookie contract.

How was Pickens' first year in a Dallas Cowboys jersey?

The linebacker Micah Parsons might have found a home with the Green Bay Packers, but his exit from the Dallas Cowboys turned out to be one of the most controversial switches of the season. While it looked like the troubles had come to an end, now, it seems like it is deja vu for their owner, Jerry Jones, as he is currently negotiating with Wide Receiver George Pickens.

During his recent appearance on 1053 The Fan, Jerry Jones shared that he is uncertain about how the negotiations with Pickens will go. Adding to it, he also confirmed that he will personally be speaking with the Wide Receiver.

“I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. Probably both, but I certainly expect to be speaking with George,” Jones said.

Despite the 2025 season being Pickens’ best performance yet, his future with the Cowboys is uncertain. Back in 2022, George Pickens signed a 4-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for $6.75 million. But with just one year left in his contract, he was traded to the Cowboys for a base salary of $3.1 million. Following the trade, Pickens emerged as one of the NFL’s top wideouts, making contract talks an offseason priority for the Cowboys. The Wide Receiver was expected to have a 4-year contract extension worth $125 million.

Pickens is set to enter free agency after 2025. As mentioned earlier, the 24-year-old Wide Receiver is currently on a modest salary, which creates a strong case for renegotiation now before he hits the open market. A franchise tag or long-term deal would allow Dallas to retain a premier offensive weapon rather than risk losing him or paying a higher market price later.

The recent statement from Jones reminded fans of the troubles that emerged during Micah Parsons’ trade earlier this season. Parsons was frustrated that negotiations stalled and that Jones publicly discussed deals and even tried to bypass his agent. This further escalated when Parsons publicly requested a trade, saying he no longer wanted to be in Dallas. Jones insisted he didn’t want to trade him but had made little progress in talks, and the two sides barely communicated directly. This further led to the Cowboys trading Parsons to the Green Bay Packers after the dispute remained unresolved.

George Pickens could put his name among the elite NFL pros ahead of the Week 18 clash

Following a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens now has a real chance to join some of the elite wide receivers in NFL history. Ahead of the week 18 clash against the New York Giants, Pickens is already the team’s leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. However, if he manages to secure eight catches, 80 yards, and one touchdown to finish the year, he could join the elite group of legendary pros, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and others.

Pickens has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in the ongoing season so far. The wide receiver has 92 receptions for 1,420 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. The numbers helped him rank (8th) among the likes of Trey McBride, Puka Nacua, and more.

Pickens is set to become a free agent after the season, and the Cowboys need to figure out how to keep him on the roster. Pickens has had a big impact on the offense as he helped quarterback Dak Prescott by giving him another reliable target. He has also taken the pressure off CeeDee Lamb by forcing defenses to spread out. Because of these and several other reasons, the Cowboys should ensure that this partnership continues for at least another season (even if it means using a one-year franchise tag).