With less than four minutes remaining against the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys had cut their deficit to six points. After an offensive effort that had kept them within striking distance, the defense needed one stop to give the team another opportunity.

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Instead, Christian McCaffrey caught a short pass over the middle with the 49ers facing second-and-10 at their own 34-yard line. With outside linebacker Von Miller in coverage, McCaffrey found space and raced untouched for a 66-yard touchdown. It was another explosive play that exposed the Cowboys’ defensive problems and put the game beyond their reach.

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The 49ers eventually secured a 46-40 victory, finishing with 584 total yards. It was the most yards the Cowboys had allowed in a home game in the franchise’s 67-season history. The defeat dropped Dallas to 4-6, leaving owner and general manager Jerry Jones with little reason to disguise his assessment of the team’s performances.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on November 20, Jones delivered a blunt assessment of the Cowboys’ season, admitting that the team had not been good enough.

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“We have not been a good team & are a bad team. At 4-6, that says everything you need to say. So there’s a lot of ways to look at that.

“Does that mean we will play a bad game [and] be a bad team on Sunday? Not necessarily. And that’s why we’re trying to improve. That’s why we have made the changes we made this week. That’s why we are on the field doing the things that we are doing to be better at penalties. More self-awareness, more self-evaluation. Those are the things that you get better at from week to week.”

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The comments come after an offseason in which the Cowboys made significant investments in rebuilding their defense. Dallas moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and brought in Christian Parker, previously the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, to lead the unit.

The front office also made substantial personnel changes. The Cowboys acquired defensive end Rashan Gary in a trade with Green Bay, signed defensive backs Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant, and acquired linebacker Dee Winters in a trade with San Francisco. Their draft class included safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham at No. 92 in the third round.

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Despite those additions, the defensive numbers have been difficult to ignore. Through 10 games, the Cowboys were allowing 393.8 yards per game, the most in the NFL. They were also giving up 154.1 rushing yards per game, while opponents were converting 48.8% of their third downs. Dallas ranked 30th in points allowed, surrendering 28.2 per game.

The 49ers offered another demonstration of those problems. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, while McCaffrey recorded 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. San Francisco also produced touchdown plays of 74, 70, and 66 yards, repeatedly finding ways to exploit the Cowboys’ defense.

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The Cowboys had already made another adjustment to their defensive coaching structure earlier in the week. On November 18, the team confirmed that senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would take over defensive play-calling duties, while Parker would retain his position as defensive coordinator.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear that Parker would remain an important part of the organization.

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“Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator. He’s a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us.”

Pettine, who joined the Cowboys five weeks earlier, now faces the task of helping a defense that has struggled to find consistency. He previously worked with Parker in Green Bay, where he gave the young coach his first NFL opportunity as a defensive quality control coach in 2019.

The Cowboys have already made major changes to their personnel and coaching staff, but the results have not followed. Jones has now publicly acknowledged that the team has been bad at 4-6, while also leaving room for improvement. With the Tennessee Titans next on the schedule, the focus shifts to whether the latest adjustments can produce a meaningful change on the field.