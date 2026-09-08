Jerry Jones Reveals the Exact Moment He Knew Dak Prescott Would Replace Tony Romo

A player once seen as nothing but a developmental quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Romo has become one of the most influential figures on the roster today. Dak Prescott’s NFL story began as a replacement for an injured Romo in 2016, and it was one specific play in a preseason game that made team owner Jerry Jones sit up and realize the gem he had in his hands.

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In an episode of Michael Irvin’s Netflix podcast “The White House,” Jones recalled that moment.

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“Remember Romo gets hurt, you’re sitting with me watching the Rams down in the Coliseum, right? Dak Prescott goes out there, our chins are down on the floor over losing Romo, and you and I are sitting there talking, and all of a sudden Prescott throws one to the end zone; they score, and I said, ‘Did you see that?’ He said, ‘Everybody on the team has run out there and grabbing Prescott. Do you know what that means? That whole team is behind Dak Prescott.'”

Jones has been at the helm of the Cowboys since 1989, making him the most experienced NFL owner. Considering his time in the league, you would think that he might not remember every moment clearly, but that wasn’t the case with Prescott.

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Jones was talking about the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams that occurred on August 13, 2016, which the Rams won 28-24. Prescott was impressive in that game, completing 10 of 12 passes for 139 yards, including two touchdowns.

The particular play Jones talked about was the 10-yard touchdown that Prescott tossed to wide receiver Dez Bryant in the first quarter. On the back of Prescott’s offense, the Cowboys went 24-7 in the first half.

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That was the moment Jones saw something special in Prescott. Luck would also play a role later for Prescott, as Cowboys star quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo would get injured in the next preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-17 defeat.

Romo was sidelined with a fracture of the L1 vertebra, missed 10 games, and that’s where Prescott took the opportunity and never looked back. Even when Romo returned from injury, Prescott remained the starting quarterback, making Romo his backup. Romo would soon retire on April 4, 2017, making Prescott the permanent quarterback.

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This is where Prescott’s reign as the dominant quarterback began, winning the 2016 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and the 2022 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, while also becoming a four-time Pro Bowler. He has played in the playoffs five times in his 10-year career, heading into his 11th season.

Heading into his 11th season, Prescott seems more “focused” than ever, especially since the Cowboys have not played in the playoffs in the last two seasons. In 2026, the team has made huge signings, bringing in two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller and retaining one of the best young wide receivers, Pro Bowler George Pickens, and running back Javonte Williams.

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They also signed QB Sam Howell, who is now Prescott’s backup after brilliant preseason performances. Also, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker adds an extra layer of security to the team.

“It’s definitely different,” Prescott said of the Cowboys on September 3. “You guys know I’m optimistic going into every season kind of with that mindset, and yeah, it’s an NFL season. Positive vibes and good energy doesn’t win you games. Understanding we’ve put ourselves in a great position… Right now, the energy and everything is great, but we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything to be accountable to each other.”

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Jones, on the other hand, wants to see his team win the Super Bowl once again, with the Cowboys last winning in the 1995 season, and has a “natural urgency” to see it this year as he’ll turn 84 this October.