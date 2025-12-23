Jerry Jones Should Fire Matt Eberflus

It’s time for a change in Dallas. I’m not talking about firing Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer or somehow disowning Jerry Jones (though that probably wouldn’t hurt too much). I’m talking about ditching Matt Eberflus.

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They rank 31st in points per game allowed (30.3), 32nd in passing yards per game allowed (257) and 20th in rushing yards per game allowed (122). Despite having arguably the worst defense in the league, they’re 6-8-1 and were in the playoff hunt up until last week. This is a Super Bowl-level offense, but they have been failed by their defense, and more specifically, their defensive coordinator.

I’m not trying to dunk on Matt Eberflus because he’s accomplished more in his life than I ever will, but it’s my job to give my opinion on NFL topics, and this is one I feel very strongly about.

I never understood the Eberflus hype. Yes, he had some good defenses in Indianapolis, but were they really THAT good that the Chicago Bears had to hire him as head coach? No. He has one glaring weakness as a defensive coordinator that keeps rearing its ugly head, and in today’s NFL, it’s a massive, massive issue.

Eberflus doesn’t know how to stop the pass

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams Aug 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250809_tbs_al2_365

Matt Eberflus’ biggest problem as a defensive coordinator is something no one wants in a defensive coordinator these days. He just straight up does not know how to stop the pass. You can follow this trend back to when he took over as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Year after year, he ranks in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game.

Year Team Passing Yards Allowed Per Game (Rank) 2025 Cowboys 257.8 (32nd) 2024 Bears 217.9 (17th) 2023 Bears 237.8 (25th) 2022 Bears 218.6 (18th) 2021 Colts 234.1 (19th) 2020 Colts 245.1 (20th) 2019 Colts 248.9 (23rd) 2018 Colts 237.5 (15th)

He has had one season since 2018 where his defense has ranked in the top-16 in passing yards allowed per game, and even in that season, they hardly made the cut. And it’s not like Eberflus has never had any talent. In Chicago, he coached guys like Tyrique Stevenson, Jaylon Johnson, Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Eddie Jackson and others. In Indianapolis, he had Xavier Rhoades, Kenny Moore, Malik Hooker and others. I’m not saying he’s coaching All-Pros every year, but some defensive coordinators would kill for some of that talent to come into their building.

You could make an argument that his passing defenses haven’t been that bad, and that overall, he’s kept the points per game numbers down, but in today’s NFL, you have to be able to stop the pass. Even Jerry Jones has voiced his frustrations with Eberflus, calling out his inability to defend the pass.

Jerry Jones calls for a scheme change

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

After the Cowboys’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Jerry Jones called Matt Eberflus out. He said he’s satisfied with the talent they have on the roster, but he believes Eberflus’ scheme is holding them back.

“I’m satisfied that the players we have fit what we’re trying to do very well,” said Jones. “It seems like we’re always saying that about these QBs – some of them that haven’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that’s telling.”

Jones is right. J.J. McCarthy, who had struggled immensely in previous weeks, threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. And just last week, Justin Herbert, who’s struggled recently due to a left hand injury and some offensive linemen missing time, threw for 300 yards and two scores, while adding another on the ground in a blowout win.

Is the talent on Dallas’ backend great? No. Are they bad enough to be the worst pass defense in the league? Also no. At some point, the blame has to fall on the guy calling the plays.

Who could Dallas replace Eberflus with?

If Dallas does elect to fire Matt Eberflus after this year, they will obviously have to replace him with someone new. But who could that be?

Jim Schwartz would be a very interesting one. Yes, he is currently employed by the Cleveland Browns, but Kevin Stefanski could very well lose his job this offseason, and a new regime could mean the end of his tenure in Cleveland. Even if Stefanski stays, Jones could cough up an extra million or so to get one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.

Wink Martindale could be an intriguing college option. He has seven years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator, and he’s done an excellent job at Michigan since taking over as the DC in Ann Arbor. He’s coached some great defenses, but also some pretty poor ones. It would be a hit-or-miss hire, but it feels like he could bring some stability to Dallas and make them at least an average unit (which is all they would’ve needed this year to be a playoff team).

Christian Parker is someone who’s unproven but has a lot of upside. He’s currently Philly’s defensive backs coach, and he’s helped transform the Eagles’ secondary into an elite unit. He has an eye for secondary talent, and right now, that’s exactly what the Cowboys need.

There are plenty of other names I could throw at you, but those are three that I thought would be the most interesting, and they all come from different backgrounds. If the Cowboys fire Eberflus, they would have their pick of the litter when it comes to defensive coordinators. Dallas is always one of the most sought-after jobs, and Jerry has some money to throw around to make sure they find the right guy.

It will be very interesting to see how it all plays out. If I were in charge, I would get rid of Eberflus and take a shot at Schwartz, and if he says no, I think I’d go after Parker from Philadelphia.