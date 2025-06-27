Jerry Jones Should Not Pay Micah Parsons Big Money Because of This Major Reason: Reports

Just when Dallas was hoping that Jerry Jones is checking all the right boxes, for once, they realized another same old JJ move. Making the stars wait. He did it with CeeDee Lamb, who has even come out saying how he regrets holding out. Now, the Micah Parsons saga is failing to go away. While he did attend the first week of the OTAs, he skipped week 2 of voluntary workouts. And like Mike Florio wrote, “Parsons shouldn’t volunteer to risk injury until he gets the long-term contract he should have gotten a year ago.” So, here we are. Jonesy is still keeping everyone aloof from his plans. But until when?

On June 22, Parsons addressed the question regarding his participation in the training camp by saying, “We’ll see… Time will tell.” Suggesting: don’t expect action from the #11 until the contract’s sorted. Now, here’s where it gets interesting. There’s a storm the size of Parsons’ huge contract brewing in Dallas. Reports suggest the Cowboys are sitting on a historic deal—something around the $40 million per year range. Or, as CowboysCountry.com phrased it, “give a couple of million [on top of it].” The site didn’t dance around it either, stating, “It’s inevitable and it’s almost inarguable. Micah is going to sign the richest-ever non-QB contract in NFL history.” That’s massive talk. But not everyone’s buying in.

Take Colin Cowherd, for instance. He thinks Jerry should hold the wallet a little tighter. Cowherd argued, “I am willing to pay A-plus money for A-plus players.” And to him, Parsons hasn’t proved he belongs in that bracket. Sure, the numbers look good. 172 solo tackles. 84 assists. 52.5 sacks. All in just 4 seasons with the Cowboys, while also getting four Pro Bowl nods, and not to mention the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. But that’s not enough for Cowherd… More so, that’s not enough when you’re talking about the biggest non-quarterback deal ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There are a lot of great defensive players in this league. But I think the really smart organizations, the really smart organizations, overwhelmingly stay young and cheap on defense. [eg] The Chiefs and the Rams, except unless you have an elite defensive lineman,” he said. Then he named the five defenders worthy of elite money: Myles Garrett (who’s currently holding the title of the highest paid non-QB), Jared Verse, Maxx Crosby, Patrick Surtain, and Chris Jones.

AD

So, why is the Cowboys’ #11 not on the list? Cowherd feels that in playoff production, Parsons hasn’t made enough noise. “If you look at Micah Parsons in the regular season and in [the] playoffs… He disappears in the playoffs. Four games, one sack, no forced fumbles, not that many quarterback hits. Why? Because he’s a bully,” he said. “He’s great against average. The small kids on the playground.”

Still, Parsons isn’t sweating it—he’s holding firm, confident that The Star will deliver the payday he’s expecting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones are on the same page?

Weeks ago, at minicamp, Micah Parsons was seen deep in conversation with Jerry Jones—and it wasn’t just casual chatter. The three-time All-Pro linebacker, who’s in the thick of contract negotiations, came out feeling pretty good about where things stand. Now, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of The Dallas Morning News, Parsons might be closer to getting the deal he wants.

Hill reported, “Parsons confirmed to the DLLS Cowboys that he and Jones had a meeting of the minds on contract numbers that both were comfortable with. He told Jones what he wanted and Jones was amenable to it. He also told Jones to call his agent, David Mulugheta to finalize the terms and the language.” That’s about as promising as it gets—unless you’re waiting on that final call. However, they also added that “Jones has yet to make the call.”

Even with that delay, the tone sounds more handshake deal than a heated standoff. And Parsons has the résumé to back up his ask. He’s posted 52.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 63 games, despite battling injury in 2024 and playing just 13 games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa set the bar—$160M and $170M respectively—but Parsons could leap them both. And honestly? If this deal’s as close as it sounds, Cowboys Nation might be hearing the news real soon.