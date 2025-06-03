Jerry Jones’ Son Announces Micah Parsons Contract News After Cowboys LB Is a No Show For OTA

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a make-or-break phase, with a mix of optimism and unease surrounding their 2025 campaign. It’s been nearly 30 years since they made it past the NFC Divisional Round, and the pressure to deliver is mounting. While the offense looks reloaded, led by a healthy Dak Prescott and new additions like George Pickens and Jaydon Blue. But the defense is facing questions, most of which orbit around Micah Parsons, the cornerstone of that unit.

Parsons, who’s in the final year of his four-year deal, has been noticeably absent from OTA field work. Fans are beginning to question whether this is a holdout in the making or just another incident in Dallas’ drawn-out contract theater? Rumours regarding his absence from OTAs and an impending contract extension are spreading like wildfire.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones’ son, gave a cool, collected response when asked about Parsons’ condition. “No different than anything else. I’ll let you know when it happens.” And when pressed on whether the team is disappointed by Parsons’ OTA absence, Jones shut it down. “No, that’s part of the business. All teams go through it.” It was a classic Cowboys response—measured, vague, and designed to cool the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But there’s a reason behind that serene exterior. Parsons has been present around the team in a variety of ways, even if he hasn’t dressed for OTAs, suggesting that he’s not disconnected, just careful. The Cowboys have “earmarked the financial resources” for Parsons’ anticipated megadeal, according to Bleacher Report, which provides some reassurance. They also underlined that unless talks come to a complete standstill, Parsons doesn’t seem like a real holdout risk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cowboys have a history of dragging out contract negotiations. Ask Dak Prescott, who only signed his huge contract after months of back and forth. But Parsons holds a special role as a vocal leader in the locker room as well as a game-changer on the field. Although he isn’t playing in OTAs, Dallas isn’t worried about it just yet. Parsons knows the stakes. The Cowboys know the price. The real question is when, not if, this deal gets done. Because there is an unsettling subplot starting to surface: trade rumors.

Trade rumors swirl as Micah Parsons’ contract standoff heats up

With no deal yet signed and the Cowboys historically tight-fisted in negotiations, speculation has begun to swirl about whether Parsons could be moved. Pro Football and Sports Network’s Hayden Victoria even listed the New York Jets as a possible trade destination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jets, coming off a 14-season playoff drought—the longest in U.S. major pro sports—are desperate for a turnaround. They’ve added Justin Fields under center and could see Parsons as a missing piece on defense for new head coach Aaron Glenn. Parsons, after all, has recorded at least 12 sacks each season, totaling 52.5 sacks in four years, good for 5th all-time through four seasons.

But here’s why the trade talk feels hollow: Parsons has said he wants to be a “Cowboy for life.” And Dallas? They love playing contract chicken—just like they did with Prescott. Still, with the NFC East loaded with offensive firepower—Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Malik Nabers, and Russell Wilson—Dallas can’t afford to gamble too long on defense. While the offense may be ready to explode, the Cowboys’ ceiling depends on how soon Micah Parsons gets locked in—or whether the whispers turn into reality.