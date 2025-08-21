Jerry Jones to Give Up On Micah Parsons as Cowboys Star Labeled ‘Overpaid & Overhyped’

“It’s gotten personal, and they’re no closer to a deal, and there’s no reason to think that the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons will be able to work out a deal before the start of the regular season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said earlier. Where is this contract drama headed? To the point where either party, be it Jerry Jones or the defensive end, needs to speak up and communicate to solve this equation. As for Micah Parsons, he is not willing to talk anymore.

While there has been movement on his contract talks, Parsons has made his decision as he sought a trade. With Jones maintaining his silence, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini believes that the owner might not take the initiative. She explained that he may not open up this time, and that could go the wrong way for the Cowboys and Parsons. It would mean him swallowing his pride and backtracking, and that is something she’s not convinced he’s willing to do.

“So it’s going to be on Jerry if he wants to do the deal to pick up the phone and say, all right, put that to bed. Let’s renegotiate. But I don’t know if that is going to happen. I feel like in the past with other deals, I always had belief that Jerry would just put aside the ego and open up the wallet and get the player that he needs on the field. This is going to be a lot of backtracking by him. I don’t know if he’s going to be willing to do that,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cowboys have had the similar drama in the past with Dak Prescott. Host Daniel on Law Nation Sports said that the owner is likely on his “own feelings” for the time, and the DE “will get paid.” But this is just an assumption. The confusion began with Jones reportedly believing that he had struck a deal directly with Parsons. However, that’s not what had happened. When the agent stepped in, the Cowboys refused to talk to them, insisting they already had a deal. This has now turned into a drama with no answers yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, while Parsons is important for the Cowboys’ defense, he has also been missing the activities and team drills in the training camp. He cited his back tightness as the reason. These valuable times with the coaches and players are what make the player important for the roster.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As Mike Florio noted, he is missing out on this important activity. He has been present in the team meetings, though, which has saved him from paying fines. However, the issues remain the same with the contract. The important question is whether Parsons will show up in the Week 1 game.

Despite this ongoing contract stalemate, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer expects Parsons to be on the field for Week 1 against the Eagles on September 4. “I don’t expect there to be many changes,” he said. What’s worse than this is he is now labeled as “overpaid.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Gets Labeled as “Overpaid”

This Parsons situation has received both support and criticism. One renowned person to criticize the player is Skip Bayless. A longtime fan, he has never been shy about offering strong opinions on the Dallas Cowboys. The Fox Sports personality, on his YouTube show, shared that Jones should make Parsons the highest-paid defensive player.

However, he doesn’t believe that the player deserves the deal. “What my eye test keeps telling me is that Micah Parsons… [has] turned into just another flashy, overhyped Dallas Cowboy superstar who’s about to be dramatically and comically and painfully and ultimately football-tragically overpaid,” he said.

via Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229044

He advised Jones to make Parsons play the final year of his rookie deal and then use the franchise tag. Under NFL rules, the Cowboys already exercised Parsons’ fifth-year option, which keeps him under contract through 2025. If Dallas chooses to franchise tag him after that, the linebacker would be treated as a defensive end, since that’s how the team designated him. The franchise tag figure for defensive ends in 2025 is $22 million, as per Spotrac.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bayless believes that the only value he expects Parsons to add to the team is in the locker room. And as per him, the DE hasn’t been able to do so. Jones isn’t new to all the contract talks. The question now is whether he delays this contract again or accepts the deal.