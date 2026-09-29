“Jerry Robbed Us”: Micah Parsons’ Brother Fires Accusation at Jerry Jones After Public Fallout

Micah Parsons’ departure from the Dallas Cowboys remains a sore subject for his family, even a year after the Cowboys sent the star pass rusher to the Green Bay Packers. Micah’s brother Terrence Parsons made that clear again after an anniversary post revisited the final days of his brother’s Cowboys career.

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Responding to a post about Parsons’ final training camp in Dallas, Terrence did not hold back about the franchise or owner Jerry Jones. His latest comments echo what he said when the trade happened, when he blamed the Cowboys’ handling of contract negotiations for the split.

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“I’m happy about the trade, tbh. Micah, somewhere he truly loved and cherished; wouldn’t have it any other way. ….All offseason, it was supposed to be Micah and big Q to restart the defense,” Terrence wrote on X. “Jerry robbed us in broad daylight, and you all turned on the player and gave Jerry grace.”

He also added that he wanted to see Dak Prescott and the Cowboys succeed but would not let his fandom cloud his judgment of the situation.

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Terrence had made similar claims when the blockbuster trade was announced. He argued that Parsons was seeking respect during negotiations rather than simply chasing money, and suggested the relationship between his brother and Jones deteriorated because of the way the Cowboys wanted to handle the contract talks.

Parsons spent four seasons with Dallas after the Cowboys took him 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made four Pro Bowls and had 52.5 sacks in 63 games before Dallas traded him to Green Bay for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

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Jones defended the trade at the time, saying the Cowboys believed it would give them more room to improve the roster.

“This was a move to get us successful in the playoffs,” Jones said. “This was a move to be better on defense, stopping the run.”

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“There’s no question that I could have signed him,” Jones said. “And so, we all know that to have agreements, all parties have to agree.”

Micah later described the relationship differently. He said he wished Jones had allowed his agent, David Mulugheta, to handle the negotiations instead of bringing him directly into the discussions.

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“I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak,” Micah told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS Cowboys. “And I wish he hadn’t compromised our relationship.”

“If I saw Jerry today, I would shake hands with him and say thank you for the opportunity I had to be a Cowboy,” Micah added.

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The split became official when Green Bay gave Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, including $136 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time.

On the other hand, Micah’s brother, Terrence Parsons, has remained outspoken. Terrence initially described the trade as a mix of emotions. He celebrated his brother securing a massive contract while acknowledging that he had grown up rooting for the Cowboys.

“I can’t be happier for Micah,” Terrence wrote. “Man he made history. Mixed emotions for me for sure, but 47 million is insane on 4 years man we celebrating for that.”

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“Just remember Micah being traded wasn’t about money. It was about ego that led to this lol,” Terrence wrote at the time.

A year later, his latest reaction shows that the trade has not changed his view of how the Cowboys handled the situation.

Parsons, meanwhile, has moved on to Green Bay and is now rehabbing a torn ACL and meniscus. His first potential matchup against Dallas could carry another layer of significance if he returns in time to face his former team (which is scheduled for September 18).

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For Terrence, however, the frustration with Jones appears to remain.