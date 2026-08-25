Jesse Minter Announces Devastating Setback for Lamar Jackson’s Offense Just Weeks Before the Regular Season Begins

To ensure their dynamic offense functions at its peak, the Baltimore Ravens must protect Lamar Jackson at all costs. Unfortunately, one of his primary protectors, center Danny Pinter, suffered a season-ending injury last week. Now, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has revealed that the 6’4 center won’t be back for the 2026 season, leaving Jackson’s offense in jeopardy.

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“It’s looking like a season-ending thing,” Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said in Monday’s press conference. “Again, man, my heart’s out to him. Just the opportunity, him coming here knowing the situation that we had, earning the opportunity to potentially being a starter. But I know that he will work through this and come back from the type of guy that he is. But I definitely feel for a guy like that in that situation.”

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During the joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings last Wednesday, Pinter got carted away with a brace on his right leg. Subsequent imaging confirmed that he tore his patellar tendon. That ended his 2026 season even before it began.

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Recovering from a torn patellar tendon usually requires surgery followed by six to nine months of rehabilitation before people can perform extensive activities. Minter had already braced the media for bad news shortly after the incident. He stated that Pinter would miss “an extended amount of time.”

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Well, the timing couldn’t have been worse for the offensive lineman. He started the Ravens’ preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles and received the bulk of the first-team reps throughout the offseason. Since joining the Indianapolis Colts as a fifth-round pick in 2020, Pinter would’ve finally received the chance to become a starter. But now, the Ravens have to scramble to find a replacement before their season-opener against the Colts on September 13.

Thankfully, the front office added Ethan Pocic with a one-year, $3.25 million deal in July. He is returning from his Achilles injury and ramping up the practice sessions. On top of that, he has amassed experience through 97 starts in 114 games in the NFL. He’s one of the most battle-tested options for the roster.

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Minter can also rely on Jovaughn Gwyn as an alternative option in the middle. Gwyn has impressed the coaching staff during the preseason snaps. He scored the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Ravens offensive player in the preseason game against the Eagles. That gives the front office two reliable options to choose from to protect Lamar Jackson. And even Jackson liked Gwyn’s performance earlier in June. However, Gwyn has never started a game in his three-year NFL career.

With Week 1 looming, the coaching staff must make a final decision quickly to ensure the starting five can build chemistry before the regular season kicks off. And there’s a pretty good reason why the Ravens need to do so.

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Former Ravens Star Weighs In to Protect Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson needs a clean pocket to perform better. He loves to extend the plays with scrambles. Last season, he scored two rushing touchdowns for 349 yards. Meanwhile, he completed 192 passes for 2,549 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. But he also got sacked 36 times. Former Ravens pass rusher Terrell Suggs recently appeared on “Perk Unplugged” and explained how a leaky offensive line can neutralize Jackson’s offense.

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“He was literally carrying the team on one leg,” Suggs said. “A dangerous attribute of his game is his legs. So you telling a quarterback that’s known for getting himself out of trouble, being able to extend plays, not being able to do that. Like he took a lot of unnecessary hits and unnecessary sacks because he couldn’t run. You know what I mean? And he couldn’t, like, extend the play, get himself out of trouble.”

Losing Pinter to a season-ending injury is certainly a brutal setback for Baltimore’s championship aspirations. For now, the front office must choose between Pocic and Gwyn to bolster the offensive line. The coaching staff knows that they cannot afford any miscommunications in the trenches. They simply have to ensure that Jackson’s new center can keep the pocket clean from day one.