“Jesus Christ, its Just a Distraction”: CeeDee Lamb Offers Update After Alleged Dig at Jerry Jones During Cowboys’ Training

Who would have thought that CeeDee Lamb’s attempt to improve his catching skills would become a topic of discussion? During the Cowboys’ August 4 practice, Lamb wore a large white net over his helmet while catching passes, making it harder for him to see the ball. The unusual drill quickly caught fans’ attention, with many connecting it to his comments from two years ago, when Lamb criticized the lack of curtains at AT&T Stadium after the afternoon sun made it difficult for him to see a pass.

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“Jesus Christ, it doesn’t do anything,” CeeDee Lamb said to Fox Sports. “It’s literally just a distraction. I don’t think it was that; I don’t think it was that big of a deal, but I guess it seemed to be a big deal to you guys.

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“It’s just something to, you know, enlighten, heighten, excuse me, your focus. Like you really got to look through these small little things to find the ball. As you saw with GP, the ball is, it don’t change speed, right? So, but like really just lock in, lock in on the ball, lock in on your target, and complete the catch.”

The drill comes after Lamb had a problem with dropped passes in 2025. He dropped eight passes, which ranked among the most in the NFL and matched the most drops he had in any season before. His 6.8% drop rate was also the second-highest of his career. Lamb admitted he needed to improve his catching and become more reliable with his hands. But fans took Lamb’s latest training method as his way of preparing for situations when the sun blocks his vision during games.

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It connects it to Lamb’s two-year-old comment on the stadium’s situation. During the Cowboys’ game against the Eagles in 2024. Cooper Rush threw the ball toward CeeDee Lamb, but Lamb could not see the ball clearly because the bright setting sun was shining directly into his eyes and they fa. As a result, the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown on that play.

“Couldn’t see the ball at all,” Lamb said after the game. “Very frustrating. We didn’t score. It was terrible.”

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At that time, Jerry Jones dismissed the idea of renovation completely.

“Well, let’s tear the stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?” Jones said.

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But Lamb wearing a net is nowhere related to the problems around the Stadium. Jerry Jones is thinking about putting a special tint on the AT&T Stadium windows to block the sunlight. FIFA recently used blackout curtains to block the sun glare during a World Cup game. Jones likes the idea of tinting the windows, but he has not decided to do it yet, as he told Fox 4.