Aaron Glenn Admits Drake Maye’s Patriots Broke Jets Locker Room, Blames Coaching for Week 17 Loss

Week 17 was absolutely devastating for the New York Jets. In addition to their 13th loss of the season, the New England Patriots handed them a 42-10 defeat at their home ground. Following the loss, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn handed the blame to the coaching department.

“Today was probably the one time I felt like our effort wasn’t as good as it should have been. It bothers me.” Glenn said, visibly frustrated, during the post-game press conference.

Glenn also commented on the lack of execution despite having a solid game plan: “I actually thought we had a really good plan going into this game… but today, our effort wasn’t where it needed to be.”

The game was marked by a sluggish start, with the Jets allowing the Patriots to score on their first six drives. “To allow this team to come out and score, I think, on the first six drives, was not good,” Glenn noted.

The Jets’ offensive struggles continued, with Glenn saying, “Offensively we were stagnant… we allowed them to pressure the quarterback… threw another interception this game, which was not good.”

In his closing remarks, Glenn emphasized that the issue wasn’t just about the players: “I’m upset with the effort, but I’m also upset with us as coaches, too, though. And again, it’s going to start with me… getting these guys ready to play against a hell of a team for our last home game this season. That bothers me. It does. In front of our fans.”

