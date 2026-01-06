brand-logo
Aaron Glenn Announces Justin Fields’ Immediate Future After Sharing Jets Draft Plans

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 6, 2026 | 11:50 AM EST

Aaron Glenn Announces Justin Fields’ Immediate Future After Sharing Jets Draft Plans

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 6, 2026 | 11:50 AM EST

The New York Jets are done with their season after losing 35-8 to the Buffalo Bills. But QB Justin Fields’ season ended earlier with a knee injury. As Aaron Glenn attempts to rebuild the squad, the question remains whether Fields will play for the Jets in 2026. However, the HC took the task of ending all the rumors with his latest admission.

“He’s under contract,” said Aaron Glenn, via Antwan V. Staley on X.

Looks like the quarterback is not going anywhere. While confirming the QB’s status, the HC also revealed their plan ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

