Aaron Glenn Announces Setback For $250M Worth Jets Players After Justin Fields Decision

It’s an uphill battle for the New York Jets, still searching for a win this season. And their 0-7 record faces a risk of becoming 0-8 without key pieces on their roster. The latest injury updates from head coach Aaron Glenn paint a grim picture for their Week 8 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Rich Cimini reports on X, “Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson ruled out for Sunday, per Glenn. That’s $250M in talent on the sideline. #Jets”

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been on the mend from a knee injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Wilson was out of contention for the Jets’ Week 7 clash and hasn’t been a participant in practices this week. Before being sidelined, Wilson had been a major source of an offensive boost for quarterback Justin Fields. Wilson had notably logged 36 receptions for 395 yards and brought home 4 skillful touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It could still be a few weeks before Wilson suits up again, leaving the receiving depth thinner. On the other side of the ball, the story is equally grim.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a concussion in the Week 7 match against the Carolina Panthers and landed on the concussion protocol. As of now, he hasn’t cleared the protocol, and Aaron Glenn has ruled him out along with Wilson. Gardner had logged 15 solo tackles and defended 6 passes so far. But with him looking at a Week 9 return or beyond, the Jets are on shakier ground.

But beyond the $250 million player setbacks, coach Glenn also needs to find an answer at quarterback soon. But with questions mounting about Justin Fields’ struggles, and the quarterback depth under fire, coach Glenn seems determined to keep his cards close.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Aaron Glenn’s quarterback call

Week 7 wasn’t pretty. As the Jets were falling 13-6 to the Panthers, Justin Fields left the field after taking a brutal hit from the Panthers’ defense. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor took over, and that’s the way things remained, with Fields benched in favor of Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fields only managed to throw for 46 yards and took three sacks in the process. Taylor’s performance was better, but still nothing to write home about. Taylor’s 126 yards came with two picks, and he took 3 sacks. So, who’s going to lead the team in Week 8?

When asked about his quarterback decision in a recent presser, Aaron Glenn resolutely refused to provide an answer. In the face of the questions, Glenn drove home a sharp answer, repeated several times. “I’m not telling you, because I don’t want to. That’s exactly why I’m saying that. Because I don’t want to. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to answer you that. It’s not going to change.”

The headaches for coach Glenn are further compounded by the fact that Tyrod Taylor is also questionable with a knee injury. But the coach did note that he’s trending in a positive direction. For now, there’s no clear answer to the quarterback decision for Week 8. If Tyrod is fully healthy by Sunday, he could get the chance to start right off the bat. If not, Fields could get another chance to prove himself and bring his team a win.