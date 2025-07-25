Aaron Glenn Breaks Silence on Justin Fields’ Injury Decision as Jets Face Quarterback Crisis

When the New York Jets‘ newly appointed starting quarterback, Justin Fields, stepped up in the pocket, planted his right foot, and suddenly collapsed to the turf. Panic set in. But from that moment on, Aaron Glenn held the narrative, and he did so with unflinching confidence. Fields was carted off early in Thursday’s training camp at Florham Park. Glenn later clarified that Fields suffered a dislocated right toe, likely from someone stepping on it, and that there is no fracture.

While the exact severity remains unclear, Fields has been labeled day-to-day and is expected to return well before the new season starts. Discussing the grit of his star quarterback, Glenn had a smile on his face as he praised his mentality, acknowledging Fields in front of the reporters. Glenn echoed his longstanding philosophy: trust character, not fear narrative.

He told the reporters, “Well, that’s who Justin is. Listen, I’d rather have a guy that I have to hold back than have to tell him to giddy up. So, he’s built like that; he’s a tough man. And I expected that anyway. Once we understand, got the diagnose of exactly what it was, I knew exactly how he’s gonna operate. That’s most of the gas we have.” Fields signed a two‑year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed this offseason.

Fields went down during team drills after releasing a pass, despite no clear contact on the play. Glenn has suggested Fields may have simply had his toe stepped on by a teammate, but the concerns haven’t faded away. Notably, when carted off, Fields rode in the passenger seat, indicating the injury may not be too serious.

In the meantime, veteran Tyrod Taylor is expected to take over first-team reps. Glenn expressed full confidence in the 14-year veteran, saying, “He’s been around this league for 14 years. The leadership he brings, we’re all good.”

This is a developing story.