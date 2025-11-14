Aaron Glenn Demands Justin Fields Change His Game After Calling Out Jets Offense

The New York Jets walked into Thursday night believing Justin Fields could steady the offense. Instead, their 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots showed the opposite. The hope faded fast. And after the game, Aaron Glenn made it clear he needs Justin Fields to change his game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, the night had started much cleaner. Both teams touched the ball only once in the first quarter. The Jets chewed up more than eight minutes on their opening drive. It ended with a QB Fields keeper that fired up Gang Green. Yet soon after, things shifted. HC Glenn later explained why the Jets moved away from Fields running the ball.

He said, “We don’t want to make a habit of having our quarterback run because that puts him in harms way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even so, the early script leaned into the ground game. The Jets opened with a short throw to Mason Taylor. The next nine plays were runs. Some were designed. Some were scrambles after Fields dropped back to pass. Then came a gadget look.

Isaiah Williams tried a pass but missed. Eventually, Fields hit Adonai Mitchell on a third down to keep the drive alive. It showed their intent. They wanted to lean on the run and use Fields’ legs. It worked at first but slowly lost its punch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fields went 15-of-26 for 116 yards and a touchdown. He added 67 rushing yards and another score. He delivered a few nice throws. And Glenn pointed out what he liked.

He said, “There are some good things. There are some really good things,” about Fields’ game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, he also pushed back on the offense. Glenn said there were plays “our guys gotta make for him out there.”

Still, it was not the worst night for New York, which finished with 245 yards. The message remained the same, though. If the Jets want life in this season, something has to shift. And now, one former Jets coach is not happy with Justin Fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Jets offensive lineman called out Justin Fields

After the latest loss and another shaky night from the offense, former New York Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon went straight at Justin Fields. He appeared on SNY right after the game and pointed to the quarterback spot as the problem.

He said, “It’s tough, man, because Aaron Glenn’s gonna sit up there and talk about how he needs to watch the tape.”

“You don’t need to watch anything. Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback. Let’s just be honest… he shouldn’t have played in the second half… we watched missed throws, bad mechanics, he doesn’t trust his feet… this is ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That statement hit loud across Jets Nation and added another layer to a rough week in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, Fields’ numbers explain some of the frustration.

While he has thrown only one interception this season, that comes from not taking many chances. Fields has a passer rating of 89.5 with 1,259 yards and 7 touchdowns in 9 games this season. Those figures show why the offense keeps stalling inside MetLife Stadium.

Now, the Jets might look at Tyrod Taylor. He has a passer rating of 73.3 with 379 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in 3 games this season.

And with a 2-8 record, something has to shift. The team needs a spark. And a quarterback change might be the only card left to play.