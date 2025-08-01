Aaron Glenn Doesn’t Know What to do with Jets Veteran Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors, Says Insider

The new season is around the corner, and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn is about to face his first true test. But since stepping into the role, Glenn has made it clear this isn’t the same old Jets. It’s a hard reset. “We’re definitely trying to reset the culture on here,” quarterback Justin Fields told Kay Adams. “I believe AG’s done a wonderful job accomplishing that—physicality of the team, the reps they’re receiving with full-on tackling. It’s certainly good for the guys.” And Glenn wasted no time. He did all except one?

After years of inconsistency under the previous regime, he’s thrown comfort out the window. As a no-nonsense former Lions DC, Glenn emphasized toughness over talent. So far, that’s meant full-contact drills, accountability metrics, and daily tracking of mental reps and mistakes. The mood in Florham Park? Competitive—and a little chaotic. Still, amid all the progress, there’s one situation Glenn doesn’t seem to have an answer for: Allen Lazard.

The veteran wideout, known for his rapport with Aaron Rodgers, now finds himself in no-man’s land. “Yeah, it’s a tough one, Ryan. I was having this conversation with someone today. The Jets really like his blocking ability, but what are they going to run, the single wing here,” New York Post’s Brian Costello said, highlighting just how tricky this call has become for the Jets’ new boss.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 15: New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard 10 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on December 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

Moreover, the issue isn’t just Lazard’s role—it’s who he mirrors. Josh Reynolds, another big-bodied possession guy, brings a similar profile to the table. Costello broke it down best: keeping both clogs in the receiver room, especially when neither contributes to special teams. That’s where players like Xavier Gibson and Irene Smith gain an edge. “You need some of those receivers to be special teams players,” Costello pointed out. Lazard doesn’t offer that versatility. And for someone fighting for a depth role, that’s a problem.

Even more concerning is his dip in production. Back in 2022 with the Packers, Lazard hauled in 60 catches for 788 yards and six scores. He had eight touchdowns the year prior. But since joining the green and white, he’s struggled. Just 23 receptions and a single TD in 2023. Slightly better in 2024 with 530 yards and six scores—but nowhere near his Rodgers-era efficiency.

Ultimately, preseason snaps could reveal everything. “I think that will tell you what they’re thinking. If they’re putting him on ice during the preseason games, then they’re counting on him being on the roster. If he has to go out there and prove it as a veteran in preseason games, that’ll be interesting,” Costello added. So yeah, while Glenn’s resetting the culture, Lazard’s future in Jetland remains anything but reset.

Can Allen Lazard impress Aaron Glenn?

Allen Lazard didn’t just show up to camp with questions trailing him—he came in after slicing his salary from $11 million to $2.5 million. That kind of pay cut usually screams writing on the wall. With just one year left on his deal, and as ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted, having already “fallen back in the receiver pecking order,” the veteran wideout feels more like a trade chip than a priority. Especially under Aaron Glenn, who’s not exactly one to hold onto pieces that don’t fit his system.

Because for Glenn, this is about building something new, and he’s said it loud and clear. “We want to create our own narrative, we want to write our own book. When it’s all said and done, this is going to be a book that a lot of people would like to read.” That’s not just coach-speak. It means Lazard can’t live off past chemistry with Rodgers anymore. He has to prove today that he belongs. And so far? That case is shaky.

Sure, the 2024 numbers offered a flicker of hope — 14.3 yards per catch, his best career average. But even that came with questions, mostly about whether he can ever produce without Rodgers under center. His college tape at Iowa State showed flashes—71 grabs, 941 yards, 10 scores in his final year—but that level hasn’t stuck around in the pros.

Yet, here’s the kicker: the Jets aren’t loaded at WR after losing Davante Adams. That opens the door for Lazard—but also raises the stakes. If Glenn can’t trust him now, when will he?