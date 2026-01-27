Aaron Glenn Faces Setback in Coordinator Search as Jets Work Out Deal to Sign Frank Reich

Essentials Inside The Story The Jets are looking to replace Steve Wilks after a disappointing 3-14 season

Out of eight initial virtual candidates, only three have moved to in-person interviews

While a defensive hire is pending, the Jets are finalizing a deal to bring in veteran Frank Reich

While one side of the ball is getting a major boost at MetLife Stadium, the other is stuck in neutral as the New York Jets continue their hunt for a new defensive coordinator after moving on from Steve Wilks. While Aaron Glenn has circled a few names, the momentum still keeps stalling. Meanwhile, as Gang Green works out a deal to bring in Frank Reich on offense, the defense remains unsettled.

Then again, Saturday brought a jolt of optimism. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that former Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was flying in for an in-person interview.

“The #Jets & Wink Martindale are working through things, per sources. Time will tell if this leads to, or breaks, a potential partnership,” Hughes’ recent report says.

Hughes added context that made things even murkier.

“The two sides have been conversing in varying degrees for quite a while. Martindale, going into his visit on Saturday, was considered far & away the frontrunner,” he added. “This hasn’t fallen apart (yet), but I don’t think he’s as much of a guarantee as it seemed a few days ago. Again: We’ll see.”

For Aaron Glenn, delays are the last thing he needs. If this potential partnership collapses, it will be a setback for him.

Last Friday, the Jets released a list of eight candidates who completed virtual interviews. So far, only three have earned spots for an in-person conversation. Interim defensive coordinator Chris Harris is one. Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones is another. Now, Martindale joins that short list, which says plenty about how selective this process has become.

Looking back, Martindale’s resume still carries weight. He last coached in the NFL in 2023, when he and the New York Giants split after two seasons. Before that, he ran the Ravens defense from 2018 to 2021, building a reputation for pressure-heavy football.

So, let’s see how things go for Martindale, while the Jets almost close another deal.

Aaron Glenn’s Jets are working out to sign Frank Reich

The Jets are reportedly working on a deal to bring in former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich. At 64, Reich would not take over as head coach. Instead, he would slide into an unspecified offensive role at MetLife Stadium.

Hughes reports the Jets have no plans to fire offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. However, his responsibilities would shift. Engstrand could keep his title, yet Reich would likely take control on game days and call the plays.

More importantly, Reich’s track record speaks loudly. Back in 2017, he was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles when they won their first Super Bowl. Even without play-calling duties, he played a huge role in preparing Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

Beyond that, Reich has seen it all at quarterback. With the Colts and Panthers, he worked alongside Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Bryce Young, and Wentz. Each situation demanded a different approach. As a result, he learned to mold schemes around strengths, not force players into rigid systems.

The Jets finished 29th in yards and points last season. They ranked 10th on the ground but dead last through the air. So the hope across the Big Apple is that if Reich joins, the offense will finally move forward.