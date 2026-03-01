Aaron Glenn Gets Bad News on Drafting Ty Simpson as Jets’ 2026 QB Plans Revealed, Per Insider

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Florham Park, NY, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Florham Park Atlantic Health Jets Training Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250611_rtc_ja1_0126

Essentials Inside The Story Insider reveals a shocking timeline for the Jets' quarterback search.

This unexpected pivot leaves prospect Ty Simpson facing immense draft uncertainty.

The proposed strategy creates immediate job security risks for Aaron Glenn.

The 3-14 record showed that the New York Jets needed a top quarterback. Having received the second pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, it seemed that they would be using it on quarterback Ty Simpson. Although it was somewhat fixed, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah is walking a different path—and it looks like head coach Aaron Glenn has something to worry about. Jeremiah believes patience will be the key for the franchise.

“Daniel Jeremiah told Rich Eisen that he’d be “surprised” if the #Jets selected Alabama QB Ty Simpson,” reported Paul Andrew Esden Jr. on X. “He believes the plan to solve their long-term quarterback woes will happen in the 2027 #NFLDraft.”

The 2026 NFL Draft class is not a strong quarterback-backed class. Despite that, the two names that were making the headlines were Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza and Oregon Ducks’ Dante Moore. Unfortunately, Moore refrained from putting his name on the draft, making Mendoza the most sought-after quarterback. With the Las Vegas Raiders having the first pick, they will be going for Mendoza. As a result, the franchise decided to draft Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson. But as things stand, they are being told to wait for the next draft.

But the Jets are in dire need of a quarterback, and last season proved it. Their primary quarterback, Justin Fields, played nine games, winning only two. He had a pass completion rate of about 63%, with 7 touchdown passes and 1 interception. He had a QBR of only 38.7. Fields even suffered a knee injury late in December to miss out on the last few games. Similarly, the backup quarterbacks could not perform satisfactorily.

Tyrod Taylor played six games but won only one. He had as many interceptions as touchdown passes (5). Although he had one rushing touchdown, he was sacked 14 times, losing 82 yards. As for rookie Brady Cook, he had the worst record of the three. Having only a passer rating of 55.4, he accounted for seven interceptions and two touchdowns. All these individual performances prove that they lack a quarterback who can carry the offense and win games.

Drafting Simpson was a plan to address these issues. With 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and a QBR of 76, Simpson looked pretty solid for Glenn’s roster. But now things are looking tricky for them. If they wait, they may get Moore next year. Even if Aaron Glenn were to follow Jeremiah’s advice, there remains a major issue that could derail their hopes.

The New York Jets may not have the same pick in the next draft

From one point of view, Daniel Jeremiah’s urging seems viable. Waiting on a quarterback in 2026, they could see themselves getting a better quarterback in 2027. Moreover, there is a chance that Moore may also be available next year. It could even be a stronger quarterback class than this year. However, it is still a prediction. No one knows what will happen next year.

If the Jets punt their quarterback search to 2027, they will inevitably need a top-tier draft pick next year to secure a prospect like Moore.

That reality requires them to essentially repeat their disastrous 3-14 record.

For Aaron Glenn, that strategy is a direct threat to his job security. Surviving a three-win rookie campaign as a head coach is already difficult. Orchestrating back-to-back bottom-dwelling seasons to secure draft positioning almost guarantees Glenn will be fired before that 2027 quarterback ever steps onto the field.

If they have a better performance compared to 2025, they will have to depend on other franchises. They will hope that the Colts, Cowboys, or Packers fall into the spots that the Jets own.

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 walks to the locker room after leaving the game during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_539 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

So, on top of being a prediction, it is also a game of dependency. To make things interesting, it will also be Fields’ second and final year in New York. He hopes to have a better season and aims for a contract extension. In his rookie season, he did not have a performance to remember. However, in the following two years, he was phenomenal for the Chicago Bears. With almost 4,800 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes, he recorded the best season of his career.

Maybe he could do the same in New York as well. Glenn has been urged to look for other options as well. With such uncertainties, it remains to be seen how the Jets handle the situation. The draft is less than two months away. So, the decision needs to be fast.