Aaron Glenn Identifies Problem In Offense as Jets Coach Confirms Stance on Justin Fields

The Jets led the NFL in fines last season. That stat says plenty about discipline or the lack of it. Fast forward to Week 1, and the pattern showed up again. New York racked up flags and suffered turnovers in a razor-thin battle with Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 34-32, taking advantage of every slip. And suddenly, the Jets start the season with another gut punch.

Head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t sugarcoat it afterwards. “The one thing to me that had to turn this game is, man, we can’t have turnovers. We can’t do it. We have to be a more disciplined team, right? There was some penalties that happened in that game that was true discipline issues,” he said. “And again, that’s something that will be addressed, cuz you will not be on the field with this team if you’re gonna cause us to lose games, you’re gonna cause issues like that, so we will get that addressed, and we gotta continue to work.”

But the HC was all content with QB Justin Fields. “He did an outstanding job. Outstanding. Again, I wanna go back and look at the tape.” The Jets get the Bills next. Another heavyweight. If they repeat the self-inflicted wounds, last year’s fines will look like a small problem.

